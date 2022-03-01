Traverse City St. Francis-Mancelona GBB

The Traverse City St. Francis varsity girls basketball team celebrates its 49-25 win over Mancelona in Monday’s opening round of district tournament play.

TRAVERSE CITY — The varsity girls basketball season moved into "win or go home" mode when district tournaments across the state kicked off Monday.

Traverse City St. Francis earned a first-round victory over Mancelona, winning 49-25 behind a balanced offensive and defensive effort.

Colleen Hegewald was the only Gladiator in double figures with 10 points, adding three rebounds and three steals. Gwyneth Bramer had eight points, three steals and three rebounds. Maggie Napont finished with half a dozen points, four boards and three thefts. Cora Pomaranski, Adrianna Spranger and Sophie Hardy all chipped in with four points. Pomaranski also had three rebounds and two steals.

St. Francis (15-6) bounced back from a 58-48 loss to Alpena to grab the 24-point victory against Mancelona. The Glads have already made it further in the postseason than last year when they bowed out against Glen Lake in the first round.

The Gladiators are hoping the old adage of "third time's a charm" holds true when they meet Lake Michigan Conference foe Elk Rapids in the district semifinals.

The first two meetings between St. Francis and Elk Rapids did not go the Glads' way. St. Francis lost to the LMC champion Elks (18-2) twice already this season, falling 48-48 on Jan. 18, and 59-30 on Feb. 15.

Mancelona finishes its season 6-14.

GIRLS DISTRICTS

TC West 32

Petoskey 18

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Titans (10-11) move on to play crosstown rival Traverse City Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Petoskey finishes its season 14-7. 

GT Academy 42

Benzie Central 35

Grand Traverse Academy: Katelynn Dix 15 points, 5 steals, 2 assists, block; Claudia Burley 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Michaila Kinney 4 points, 8 rebounds; Bethany Beaver 4 points; Jurnie Shimko 5 rebounds.

Benzie Central: Flora Zickert 11 points; Kara Johnson 9 points; Gloria Steponavich 9 points.

UP NEXT: The Mustangs (12-5) move on to play top-seeded and undefeated Glen Lake (20-0) on Wednesday. The Huskies finish their season 10-11.

Leland 41(OT)

North Bay 38

Leland: Jenna Gale 13 points, 5 steals; Elli Miller 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Mallory Lowe 10 points; Maeve Sweeney 12 rebounds; Kezy Sluiter 4 points, 6 steals.

North Bay: Lillian Brown 11 points; Sophia Anderson 8 points.

UP NEXT: The Comets (8-13) play Mesick in the semis Wednesday at Forest Area. North Bay finishes its season 3-15.

Manistee CC 53

Bear Lake 20

Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 20 points, 7 steals; Kaylyn Johnson 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Leah Stickney 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Brenna Johnson 6 points; Ashley VanAelst 4 points, 4 assists

UP NEXT: The Sabers (14-4) play Brethren in the semis Wednesday. The Lakers finish their season 1-17.

Central Lake 57

Ellsworth 7

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-9) play Bellaire in the semis Wednesday. The Lancers finish their season 4-13.

Cadillac 50

Manistee 42

Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist 13 points; Anna Whipple 13 points.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-13) play Big Rapids in the semis Wednesday. The Chips end their season at 4-17.

Boyne City 43

Cheboygan 29

Boyne City: Braylyn Rincon 12 points; Morgan Deming 9 points; Grace Dawson 7 points; Braydin Noble 7 points.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers (6-15) host Kingsley in the semis at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Boyne City defeated Cheboygan 43-29 tonight in Division 2, District 34 play to advance to Wednesday night's semifinals.

Boyne Falls 43

Alba 18

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Loggers (6-6) play Gaylord St. Mary in the semis at Bellaire on Wednesday. The Wildcats finish their season 1-13.

Charlevoix 48

East Jordan 44

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Rayders (8-13) play Harbor Springs in the semifinals Wednesday. The Red Devils finish their season 8-13.

Buckley 42

Forest Area 36

Buckley: Aiden Harrand 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Jaidan Brimmer 12 points, 7 rebounds; Taylor Matthews 8 points, 4 rebounds; Anna Francisco 8 points, 2 steals.

UP NEXT: The Bears (4-17) move on to play Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the semifinals Wednesday at Forest Area. Forest Area finishes its season 1-19.

Grayling 40

Houghton Lake 34

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-14) host Manton in the semis Wednesday. 

Alpena 49

Gaylord 37

No stats reported. 

UP NEXT: The Wildcats (12-9) take on Marquette in the semis Wednesday. The Blue Devils end their season 13-8.

