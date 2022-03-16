GIRLS PREP HOOPS
DIVISION 1
Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals
West Bloomfield 67, Troy 32
Rockford 54, East Lansing 43
Hartland 56, Midland Dow 51, OT
Wayne Memorial 44, Riverview 33
Friday, March 18 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
West Bloomfield vs. Rockford, noon
Hartland vs. Wayne Memorial, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 12:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals
Grand Rapids West Catholic 82, Edwardsburg 27
Detroit Country Day 59, Marysville 55
Detroit Edison 53, Portland 35
Ludington 30, Frankenmuth 27
Friday, March 18 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Detroit Country Day, 5:30 p.m.
Detroit Edison vs. Ludington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 6:15 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals
Glen Lake 50, Lake City 29
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 69, Dansville 51
Kent City 34, Schoolcraft 33
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 55, Reese 48
Thursday, March 17 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Glen Lake vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, noon
Kent City vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals
Baraga 57, Pickford 40
Fowler 58, Gaylord St. Mary 26
Adrian Lenawee Christian 69, Muskegon Heights 38
Plymouth Christian 54, Genesee Christian 44
Thursday, March 17 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Baraga vs. Fowler, 5:30 p.m.
Adrian Lenawee Christian vs. Plymouth Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 10 a.m.
