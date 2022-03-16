GlenLake2.jpg

Glen Lake junior Maddie Bradford (10) shoots against Lake City on Tuesday at Traverse City Central.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

GIRLS PREP HOOPS

DIVISION 1

Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

West Bloomfield 67, Troy 32

Rockford 54, East Lansing 43

Hartland 56, Midland Dow 51, OT

Wayne Memorial 44, Riverview 33

Friday, March 18 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

West Bloomfield vs. Rockford, noon

Hartland vs. Wayne Memorial, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 12:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Grand Rapids West Catholic 82, Edwardsburg 27

Detroit Country Day 59, Marysville 55

Detroit Edison 53, Portland 35

Ludington 30, Frankenmuth 27

Friday, March 18 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Detroit Country Day, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Edison vs. Ludington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 6:15 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Glen Lake 50, Lake City 29

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 69, Dansville 51

Kent City 34, Schoolcraft 33

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 55, Reese 48

Thursday, March 17 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

Glen Lake vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, noon

Kent City vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Baraga 57, Pickford 40

Fowler 58, Gaylord St. Mary 26

Adrian Lenawee Christian 69, Muskegon Heights 38

Plymouth Christian 54, Genesee Christian 44

Thursday, March 17 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

Baraga vs. Fowler, 5:30 p.m.

Adrian Lenawee Christian vs. Plymouth Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 10 a.m.

