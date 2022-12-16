KINGSLEY — A win is a win, even when it’s “wild and ugly.”
Those were the two words Kingsley varsity girls basketball coach Matt Schelich used after the Stags made a few late baskets to topple visiting Frankfort by a 49-45 final.
“I’ll be the first to admit that we were pretty lucky,” Schelich said. “A W is a W. We’ll take them any way we can get them.”
Grace Hillier led the Stags with 17 points on four three-pointers and five steals. Claire Dutton chipped in with five points while hauling in 11 rebounds.
Despite escaping with the victory, the Stags still have plenty to work on, Schelich said.
“It doesn’t get put under the bright lights until you’re under those bright lights,” he said. “We just have to have kids step up and play with some more poise and make better choices out there.”
Evelyn VanTol led the Panthers with 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Savina Anhalt and Kinzee Stockdale each tallied eight points and Emma Mackenzie had four points and nine boards.
“We are getting a little closer each game,” Frankfort head coach Tim Reznich said. “We’ll be a different team next month with the way they are working.”
Last season, the Stags and Panthers split their season series at 1-1 and tied for second place in the Northwest Conference with dueling 11-3 records. Glen Lake completed an undefeated Northwest campaign at 14-0 to take the title.
Kingsley (4-2, 2-0 Northwest) travels to Charlevoix on Monday. Frankfort (2-2, 1-1 Northwest) enjoys a lengthy break before taking on Glen Lake at home on Jan. 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harbor Springs 52
TC St. Francis 35
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 19 points; Adrianna Spranger 6 points; Maggie Napont 5 points; Hunter St. Peter 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (4-1, 1-1 Lake Michigan) host Benzie Central on Jan. 4.
Glen Lake 60
Leland 26
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 19 points, 11 steals; Maddie Bradford 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Eleanor Valkner 8 points, 12 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
Leland: Mallory Lowe 10 points, 3 steals; Ella Knudsen 6 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (3-0, 3-0 Northwest) play Fremont at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ferris State University. The Comets (2-2, 1-2) host Bear Lake on Monday.
Elk Rapids 39
Boyne City 26
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 14 points; Kendall Standfest 13 points,14 rebounds, 4 assists; Morgan Bergquist 5 points,5 rebounds; Lily Morton 5 assists.
Boyne City: Elly Wilcox 12 points (3 three-pointers); Braydin Noble 4 points; Morgan Deming 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan) battle Charlevoix on Jan. 6. The Ramblers (1-3, 0-2 Lake Michigan) host Petoskey on Thursday.
Onekama 50
Suttons Bay 21
Onekama: No stats reported.
Suttons Bay: Abby Hursh 7 points, 2 rebounds; Lauren Lint 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal; Keeley TwoCrow 1 point, 10 rebounds; Llesenia Crisanto 7 points, 1 rebound; Bettyann Cornutt 4 points, 10 rebounds
UP NEXT: The Norse (1-5, 0-2 Northwest) travel to Benzie Central on Jan. 6. The Portagers (2-3) host Grand Traverse Academy on Jan. 4.
Manton 47
McBain NMC 45
Manton: Leah Helsel 27 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists; Aliyah Geary 18 points.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Alaina Rozeveld 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (2-3, 2-2 Highland) host Rudyard on Tuesday. The Comets (0-2, 0-2 Highland) welcome McBain on Jan. 3.
Ellsworth 44
Wolverine 26
Ellsworth: Avery Strange 12 points, 12 rebounds; Samantha Paalman 10 points, 10 rebounds; Bella Essenberg 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (1-5, 1-2 Northern Lakes) host Boyne Falls on Monday.
Lake City 50
Pine River 27
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 18 points, 7 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 17 points, 5 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 3 points, 7 rebounds; Tarrin Miller 3 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-1, 2-1 Highland) host Gaylord on Tuesday.
Mesick 57
Walkerville 27
Mesick (2-4, 2-3 West Michigan D): Kayla McCoy 24 points, 12 steals; Kelsey Quiggin 12 points; Emily Milliron 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (2-4, 2-3 West Michigan D) are off until Jan. 3, visiting Cadillac Heritage.
Manistee CC 46
Bear Lake 19
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (5-0, 3-0 West Michigan D) host Marion on Wednesday. The Lakers (1-4, 1-4 West Michigan D) head to Leland on Monday.
Harbor Light 49
Boyne Falls 4
Boyne Falls: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-3, 0-3 Northern Lakes) head to Ellsworth on Monday.
Brethren 28
Marion 27
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (6-0, 5-0 West Michigan D) host Bear Lake on Jan. 4.
Evart 61
McBain 44
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-2, 1-2 Highland) head to Reed City on Monday.
St. Francis JV 55
Harbor Springs 17
Traverse City St Francis (4-0, 2-0 LMC): Harper Nausadis 17 points; Zoey Jetter 12 points; Riley Collins 10 points; Reese Muma 8 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.