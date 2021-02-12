JOHANNESBURG — The Ski Valley Conference landscape changed in a hurry.
Bellaire beat Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday to establish itself as the league frontrunner, but that came to a potential screeching halt Thursday when Johannesburg-Lewiston handed the Eagles a 36-32 setback.
In the Ski Valley’s new format for a condensed season, only the first time conference teams meet count toward the standings. The Cardinals and Eagles don’t face each other again this season.
Johannesburg (2-0, 2-0 Ski Valley) moves atop the league. Joburg and Onaway remain the league’s two only undefeated teams after two games.
Tara Madej led J-L with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Kennedy Johnson contributed nine points and six rebounds, Jayden Marlatt chipped in eight points and four steals and Sydney Townsend logged eight points and four steals.
Jacey Somers led Bellaire (1-1, 1-1 Ski Valley) with 10 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC Central 38
Gaylord 34
Traverse City Central (1-0, 1-0 Big North): Caitlyn Heethius 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Peyton Carlson 5 points, 8 rebounds.
Gaylord (0-2, 0-2 Big North): Avery Parker 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel Tuesday to Petoskey; the Blue Devils host East Jordan at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
TC West 48
Alpena 35
TC West (2-0, 2-0 Big North): Aliah Diehl 17 points; Megan Lautner 11 points; Sara Schermerhorn 8 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Tuesday to Cadillac.
Cadillac 43
Petoskey 30
Cadillac: Molly Anderson 16 points; Olivia Meyer 12 points; Emma McTaggart 10 points.
Petoskey: Caroline Guy 12 points; Grayson Guy 7 points; Hayley Flynn 5 points; Ellie Pollion 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host TC West on Tuesday; the Northmen visit Boyne City, Saturday.
Leland 65
North Bay 33
Leland (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 25 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 10 points; Maeve Sweeney 8 points, 3 rebounds; Tatum Kareck 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
North Bay (0-2, 0-2 Northwest): Sophia Anderson 8 points; Haylee Kohler 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Mesick at 1 p.m. Saturday; North Bay hosts Grand Traverse Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Benzie Central 51
Kingsley 34
Benzie Central (2-1, 2-0 Northwest): Ellen Bretzke 26 points, 16 rebounds; Gloria Stepanovich 15 points, 11 rebounds; Heidi Pfeiffer 4 points; Cassidy Pallin 3 points.
Kingsley (0-1, 0-1 Northwest): Emma Arnold 8 points; Morisa Schelich 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel Tuesday to Glen Lake; the Stags travel Friday to McBain.
Lake Leelanau SM 40
Onekama 20
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (1-0): Delana Kirt 10 points, 6 assists; Genevieve Bramer 7 points; Ciara Glynn 7 points; game tied 16-16 at halftime.
Onekama: Ajah Fink 8 points; Kaylin Sam 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles visit Elk Rapids at 3 p.m. Saturday; the Portagers travel Tuesday to North Bay.
GT Academy 44
TC Bulldogs 36
Grand Traverse Academy (1-0): Julia Jones 10 points; Katelynn Dix 9 points; Kiera Marcero 8 points; Melissa Hatch 8 points.
TC Bulldogs: Lilly Bender 10 points; Julia Schultz 8 points; Jenna Brayton 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs travel Saturday to Suttons Bay for an 11 a.m. game.
Central Lake 52
Pellston 48
Central Lake (1-1, 1-1 Ski Valley): Kate Wolgamott 17 points; Liberty Perry 14 points; Alexis Cain 10 points; Sydney Fernandez 15 rebounds; Kylie Grafenauer 6 assists.
Pellston (0-2, 0-2 Ski Valley): Emma Irwin 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Monday.
Gaylord St. Mary 57
Inland Lakes 44
Gaylord St. Mary (1-1, 1-1 Ski Valley): Kinzie Jeffers 18 points, 13-19 at free-throw line, 4 steals; Ava Schultz 16 points, 7 rebounds; Macey Bebble 12 points, 4 steals; Bailey Murrell 5 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Onaway, Monday.
Marion 39
Brethren 38
Brethren (0-1): Elliana Sexton 9 points; Halle Richardson 8 points; Maddy Biller 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats play Bear Lake, Tuesday.
Manistee Catholic 36
Bear Lake 21
Manistee Catholic (1-1, 1-1 West Michigan D): Grace Kidd 13 points, 7 steals; Leah Stickney 9 points; Emily Miller 6 rebounds.
Bear Lake (0-2, 0-2 West Michigan D): Kallissa Swanson 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Tuesday to Brethren; the Sabers host Pentwater, Tuesday.
Walkerville 53
Mesick 42
Mesick (1-1): Lexi Abraham 19 points; Jillian Hillier 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Saturday to Leland.
TC West JV 36
Alpena JV 26
TC West (1-0): Peyton Metz 10 points.