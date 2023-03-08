HOUGHTON LAKE — Something had to give when Traverse City St. Francis and Hemlock met in the Division 3 regional semifinal at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Gladiators, it would be their double-digit win streak that broke and their season that came to an end.
St. Francis, which was riding a 10-game win streak into their battle with the Huskies, fell to Hemlock, which was on a 12-game run of Ws, by a 67-52 final. The loss ends the Glads' 2022-23 campaign with a 21-3 record. Hemlock improved to 22-3 and will take on Lake City, which defeated Beaverton 62-24, for a regional title back at Houghton Lake on Thursday.
The Gladiators had one of their best seasons in the last 10 years. Not only did they win their first Lake Michigan Conference championship in five years, but the Glads also posted a 20-win season for the first time since the 2015-16 season. That was also the last time St. Francis won a district title and advanced to the regional tournament. That '15-16 squad won 26 games and made it all the way to the state title game before losing to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 53-37.
St. Francis also saw two of its athletes reach the 1,000 career-point milestone this season as both Maggie Napont and Gwyneth Bramer achieved the feat during the regular season.
Napont and Bramer along with fellow seniors Allee Shepherd, Brooke Meeker and Helen Myler all graduate and leave the program in better shape than they found it. The Glads will count on the likes of juniors Adrianna Spranger, Sophie Hardy, Hunter St. Peter, Kate Jensen, Mary Kate Carroll and Sophia Ellalasingham to take up the post along with sophomores Lilianna David, Maya Padisak and Zoey Jetter.
Bramer finished Tuesday's content with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. Napont tallied 11 points with two rebounds and two steals. Shepherd had five points, two assists and a block. Myler had four points and seven boards, and Meeker had three points, five rebounds and two steals.
Tipoff between Lake City and Hemlock with a trip to the state quarterfinals on the line is slated for 7 p.m.
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Elk Rapids 74
Oscoda 48
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 23 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists; Morgan Bergquist 15 points, 11 rebounds; Lauren Bingham 13 points; Hunter Schellenbarger 10 points, 4 steals; Lily Morton 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Elks (20-3) battle Negaunee for a Division 3 regional championship at Sault Area High School on Thursday.
Lake City 62
Beaverton 24
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 24 points, 11 rebounds; Ali Bisballe 11 points, 4 rebounds; Payton Hogan 11 points, 5 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 10 points, 5 rebounds; Haylee Parniske 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (24-1) battle Hemlock for a Division 3 regional championship at Houghton Lake on Thursday.
Houghton 60
Kingsley 50
Kingsley: Hannah Grahn 14 points, 7 rebounds; Grace Hillier 12 points; Chrissy Whims 11 points; Claire Dutton 9 rebounds. The Stags made more field goals and outrebounded Houghton, but Houghton made 20 free throws to Kingsley's 3. Stags' head coach Matt Schelich said his team "played a really solid game" against a really good team, adding that he is proud of his players and that they "improved a tom and became a pretty competitive team."
UP NEXT: The Stags end their season at 15-10.
Inland Lakes 60
Joburg 32
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals end their season at 19-7.
