FRANKFORT — Two St. Mary teams took to the court Tuesday. Both with avian mascots. Both with blue and white as their team colors. But there could be only one victor.
The Snowbirds of Gaylord St. Mary clipped the wings of the Eagles of Lake Leelanau St. Mary when the two varsity girls basketball teams squared off in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Frankfort High School.
Gaylord St. Mary, behind stellar performances from Ava Schultz and Macey Bebble, grounded Lake Leelanau St. Mary by a final of 58-31. The win propels the 10th-ranked Snowbirds (21-2) into a regional championship showdown with McBain Northern Michigan Christian (17-4), which finished the season just outside of the final Associated Press top 10 poll.
Schultz finished with 19 points, connecting from long distance five times, to go along with five boards and five steals. Bebble had 18 points with five rebounds and three assists. Sydney Grusczynski had nine points and half a dozen rebounds, while Emma McKinley finished with six points for Gaylord St. Mary. Bailey Murrell chipped in with four points, seven boards and four thefts.
The Snowbirds built on their lead every quarter, going up 19-7 after the first, 32-16 at the break and 48-24 after three frames.
"It was a pretty complete effort from everyone. Everyone who stepped on the floor contributed offensively and defensively," Snowbirds' head coach Pat Schultz said. "We continued to get the shots we wanted to against their zone (defense). That opened things up for us."
Gaylord St. Mary has already improved on its 2020-21 campaign, in which the Snowbirds lost in the first round of the regional tourney to Bellaire. Now the run-and-gun team with a furious full-court press has a shot at making it to the state quarterfinals with a win against the Comets.
Schultz said his team hangs its hat on a suffocating and frenetic-yet-controlled full-court defense that forces the opposition to make plays or make mistakes. More often than not, it's mistakes. The Snowbirds forced 26 Lake Leelanau turnovers Tuesday.
"Considering that we have one 5-9 girl and everyone else is 5-3 or 5-4, we can't allow them to walk it up the court or set up any kind of half-court offense. If we did that, we'd lose a bunch of games," Schultz said. "If we let these games become half-court games, we're in trouble — unless we're shooting extremely well."
Schultz was pleased with how the Snowbird defense performed Tuesday.
"It was a good night," he said. "Our girls played well."
The Eagles end their season at 15-7 after winning their first district title since 2014. Leah Fleis led Lake Leelanau with 13 points and 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Emily Grant was Lake Leelanau's next highest scorer with half a dozen points.
McBain Northern Michigan heads into Friday's tilt riding high off a 40-19 victory over regional host Frankfort, which finished its season 15-7. Megan Bennett led the way with a double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds along with two blocks and four steals. Alaina Rozeveld had nine points, eight rebounds and four steals. Maggie Yount finished with eight points, three steals and three pass deflections.
The dominating win avenges a 53-50 loss the Comets suffered to Frankfort in the regional semi last season.
"It was nice to come in and win," NMC head coach Rich Bennett said. "The girls played awesome. They played great defense in the first half, really solid. They executed the offense well and didn't collapse under pressure."
Bennett praised Rozeveld's defense in the post and Bennett's great all-around performance. He also pointed out Yount's propensity to get her hands in passing lanes and upset their opponents' rhythm.
"The girls communicated well tonight and really did a good job talking to each other," he said. "I'm really proud of them."
The Comets got to Frankfort early Tuesday to watch the Snowbirds and scout them.
"They're a good team," Bennett said. "It'll be a good game Thursday night."
Tip-off at Frankfort is set for 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Lakers top St. Ignace, set up redemption game against Calumet
MAPLE CITY — In a matchup of two top-5 teams in Division 3, it was the third-ranked Lakers of Glen Lake coming out victorious against the fifth-ranked Saints of St. Ignace, 53-34.
The undefeated Lakers (23-0) started somewhat slow, leading just 12-6 after the first quarter. Glen Lake turned it on in the second, outscoring St. Ignace 22-9 behind 17 first-half points from Grace Bradford. The senior Laker — and likely Record-Eagle girls basketball Player of the Year — finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, which is basically par for the course for Bradford.
Ruby Hogan and Maddie Bradford each had 10 points with Hogan also bringing in three boards and dishing out three assists. Maddie Bradford had two rebounds as well. Jessica Robbins, one of the area's best defenders, finished with four points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Lakers move on to play a team they've been wanting another shot at since April 5, 2021 — the Copper Kings of Calumet, who dealt Glen Lake the only loss of its 2020-21 campaign in the state quarterfinals, 73-69.
Calumet defeated Bark River-Harris 69-34 on Tuesday.
Although the game is tentatively scheduled to be played at St. Ignace, Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said that might not be the case. St. Ignace apparently has water damage to the basketball court that could force a change of venue.
Bradford said his team has a good shot of earning redemption if they play Thursday like they did Tuesday.
"We've got to push the ball and take care of it," he said. "We need to score in transition when they press us. We have to execute against their zone and be patient. The big thing is controlling the game and taking it at them."
This Lakers crew is determined, Bradford said.
"The demeanor when they step on the floor, there's still that sour taste in their mouth from last year, but they want to make a statement," he said. "They don't want to end their year. They want to make a footprint, leave a mark."
Tip-off for that regional championship battle is also set for 7 p.m.
In other Division 3 action, Lake City defeated Oscoda 52-35 and will see McBain in the regional title bout. MacKenzie Bisballe led the 19-4 Trojans with 20 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Chloe Bisballe had 16 points, eight boards and half a dozen helpers. Mariah Jackson also had six points for the Trojans.
McBain (20-3) defeated Sanford Meridian by the palindromic score of 63-36, but no stats were reported by deadline.
Tip-off between the Trojans and Ramblers is marked for 7 p.m. at Houghton Lake High School.
