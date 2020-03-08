Bellaire19
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP HOOPS

Area girls basketball regional schedules

DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD

Tuesday, March 10

Escanaba (13-7) vs. Sault Ste. Marie (20-1) at Petoskey, 6 p.m.

Cadillac (22-1) vs. Standish-Sterling (19-3) at Chippewa Hills, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Regional final, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at SAULT STE. MARIE

Tuesday, March 10

Calumet (19-3) vs. Ishpeming Westwood (21-2) at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Charlevoix (18-5) vs. Oscoda (20-3) at Cheboygan, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Regional final, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at GRAYLING

Tuesday, March 10

Manton (21-2) vs. Hart (19-4), 6 p.m.

Glen Lake (20-3) vs. Pinconning (17-6), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Regional final, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at TC CENTRAL

Tuesday, March 10

Suttons Bay (8-14) vs. McBain NMC (13-9), 5:30 p.m.

Bellaire (22-1) vs. Onekama (12-11), 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Regional final, 6 p.m.

