FIFE LAKE — Eight years between district championships might not be as long as some others have faced, but the Lake Leelanau St. Mary varsity girls basketball team was glad not to extend it to nine.
The Eagles knocked off Mesick 62-21 in the district title game Friday night at Forest Area. The last time St. Mary (15-6) hoisted a championship trophy was 2014.
"We're glad to get the drought over," Lake Leelanau St. Mary head coach Clint Couturier said.
Audrey Smith led the Eagles with 15 points, followed by Zoe Korson with 12 points, four assists and four steals, Emily Grant with 11 points and seven boards, and Leah Fleis with the double-double — 10 points and 13 rebounds.
"The girls worked hard for it," Couturier said. "That was a goal they set last summer. They celebrated and hooped it up. They deserved it."
The Bulldogs finish their season 15-6.
In the regional semifinal, the Eagles take on the Snowbirds of Gaylord St. Mary in a battle of the St. Marys. The Snowbirds won that battle the first time around, defeating the Eagles 62-50 on Jan. 27.
"That'll be a lot of fun," Couturier said. "It's a tough regional, but we have a chance. It's going to be a good, competitive game."
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frankfort High School.
GIRLS DISTRICTS
Alpena 48
TC Central 46
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 8 points, 6 assists; Ashlyn Hill 8 points, 7 rebounds; Halli Warner 8 points; Lucia France 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans end their season 12-9.
Lake City 45
Manton 20
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 13 points, 15 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 11 points, 9 assists; Emma Nickerson 9 points, 9 rebounds; Tarrin Miller 6 points.
Manton: Lauren Wilder 9 points; Genna Alexander 5 points, 5 rebounds; Megan Moffit 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (17-4) play Oscoda in the regional semifinal in Houghton Lake on Tuesday. The Rangers finish their season 13-9.
Gaylord SM 36
Bellaire 33
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 12 points; Ava Schultz 6 points; Bailey Murrell 6 points; Sydney Grusczynski 6 points.
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Jacey Somers 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks; Alayna Elandt 7 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (12-2) play Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the regional semifinal in Frankfort on Tuesday. The Eagles finish their season 14-8.
Frankfort 50
Brethren 33
Frankfort: Grace Wolfe 19 points, 8 rebounds; Kylie Harris 10 points, 4 assists; Savina Anhalt 6 points; Evelyn VanTol 6 rebounds.
Brethren: Stella Estes 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; Halle Richardson 8 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Elly Sexton 7 points, 9 rebounds, block; Alice Amstutz 4 points, 4 rebounds; Maddy Biller 4 points, 5 rebounds; Olivia Sexton 3 assists, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (15-6) host McBain Northern Michigan Christian in the regional semifinal Tuesday. The Bobcats end their season 11-7.
Sault Ste Marie 47
Boyne City 36
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 9 points; Braylyn Rincon 8 points; Braydin Noble 7 points. Seniors Dawson and Harley Cadarette noted for their "dedication and commitment to the program."
UP NEXT: The Ramblers end their season 7-16.
St. Ignace 50
Charlevoix 42
Charlevoix: Taylor Petrosky 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders end their season 9-14.
McBain 46
Evart 33
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (19-3) play Sanford Meridian in the Houghton Lake regional Tuesday.
McBain NMC 49
Marion 9
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (16-4) take on Frankfort in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
