Girls Basketball District Schedules
DIVISION 1
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 22
Gaylord at Marquette, 7
Traverse City Central at Alpena, 7
March 24
Petoskey vs. Marquette/Gaylord winner
Traverse City West vs. Alpena/TC Central winner
March 26
District Final, 7
DIVISION 2
at KINGSLEY
March 22
Manistee at Kingsley, 7
Reed City at Benzie Central, 7
March 24
Cadillac vs. Benzie/Reed City winner
Ludington vs. Manistee/Kingsley winner
March 26
District Final, 6
DIVISION 3
at JOBURG
March 22
Charlevoix at East Jordan, 6
March 24
Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. East Jordan/Charlevoix winner, 6
St. Ignace at Harbor Springs, 6
March 26
District Final, 6
at MCBAIN
March 22
Manton vs. Houghton Lake, 6
March 24
Lake City vs. Manton/Houghton Lake winner, 7
Roscommon vs. McBain, 5:30
March 26
Distrcit Final, 6
at MANCELONA
March 22
Mancelona vs. GT Academy, 6
March 24
TC St. Francis vs. Glen Lake, 5:30
Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona/GTA winner
March 26
Distrcit Final, 6
DIVISION 4
At McBAIN NMC
March 22
Mason Co. E vs. Big Rapids Crossroads, 7
March 24
Pentwater vs. McBain NMC, 5:30
Marion vs. Mason Co. E/BR Crossroads, 7
March 26
Distrcit Final, 6
at MESICK
March 22
Manistee CC vs. Brethren, 5:30
Bear Lake vs. Onekama, 7
March 24
Mesick vs. Manistee CC/Brethren winner, 5:30
Frankfort vs. Bear Lake/Onekama winner, 7
March 26
Distrcit Final, 6
at BELLAIRE
March 22
Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. Forest Area, 7
March 24
North Bay vs. Bellaire, 5:30
Leland vs. LLSM/Forest Area, 7
March 26
Distrcit Final, 6:30
at CENTRAL LAKE
March 24
Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 5:30
Alba vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 7
March 26
Distrcit Final, 6