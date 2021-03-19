tcr-031421-tcw-gbb-at-tcc

Traverse City West’s Quinn Disbrow is guarded by Travers City Central’s Sophia Locricchio at Traverse City Central High School in Traverse City on Tuesday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

Girls Basketball District Schedules

DIVISION 1

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 22

Gaylord at Marquette, 7

Traverse City Central at Alpena, 7

March 24 

Petoskey vs. Marquette/Gaylord winner

Traverse City West vs. Alpena/TC Central winner 

March 26

District Final, 7

DIVISION 2

at KINGSLEY

March 22

Manistee at Kingsley, 7

Reed City at Benzie Central, 7

March 24

Cadillac vs. Benzie/Reed City winner 

Ludington vs. Manistee/Kingsley winner 

March 26

District Final, 6

DIVISION 3

at JOBURG 

March 22

Charlevoix at East Jordan, 6

March 24 

Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. East Jordan/Charlevoix winner, 6

St. Ignace at Harbor Springs, 6

March 26

District Final, 6 

at MCBAIN

March 22 

Manton vs. Houghton Lake, 6

March 24

Lake City vs. Manton/Houghton Lake winner, 7

Roscommon vs. McBain, 5:30

March 26 

Distrcit Final, 6

at MANCELONA 

March 22

Mancelona vs. GT Academy, 6

March 24

TC St. Francis vs. Glen Lake, 5:30

Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona/GTA winner

March 26 

Distrcit Final, 6

DIVISION 4

At McBAIN NMC 

March 22

Mason Co. E vs. Big Rapids Crossroads, 7

March 24 

Pentwater vs. McBain NMC, 5:30

Marion vs. Mason Co. E/BR Crossroads, 7

March 26 

Distrcit Final, 6

at MESICK 

March 22

Manistee CC vs. Brethren, 5:30

Bear Lake vs. Onekama, 7

March 24

Mesick vs. Manistee CC/Brethren winner, 5:30

Frankfort vs. Bear Lake/Onekama winner, 7

March 26 

Distrcit Final, 6

at BELLAIRE 

March 22

Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. Forest Area, 7

March 24 

North Bay vs. Bellaire, 5:30

Leland vs. LLSM/Forest Area, 7

March 26 

Distrcit Final, 6:30 

at CENTRAL LAKE 

March 24 

Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 5:30

Alba vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 7

March 26 

Distrcit Final, 6

