Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to one half of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight EST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&