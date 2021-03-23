Girls Basketball District Schedules
DIVISION 1
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 22
Traverse City Central 44, Alpena 43
March 24
Marquette (3-11) at Petoskey (9-3), 6
Traverse City West (8-3) at TC Central (2-14), 6
March 26
District Final, 7
DIVISION 2
at CHEBOYGAN
March 22
Cheboygan 58, Grayling 37
March 24
Kalkaska (4-9) vs. Sault Ste. Marie (12-1), 5:30
Boyne City (10-5) vs. Cheboygan (5-5), 7
March 26
District Final, 7
at KINGSLEY
March 22
Manistee 43, Kingsley 39
Benzie Central 37, Reed City 30
March 24
Ludington (11-4) vs. Manistee (6-11), 5:30
Cadillac (12-1) vs. Benzie Central (10-7), 7
March 26
District Final, 6
DIVISION 3
at JOBURG
March 22
Charlevoix 56, East Jordan 21
March 24
Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-1) vs. Charlevoix (9-7), 6
St. Ignace (11-4) at Harbor Springs (1-13), 6
March 26
District Final, 6
at MCBAIN
March 22
Houghton Lake 44, Manton 29
March 24
Roscommon (2-8) vs. McBain (12-0), 5:30
Lake City (11-1) vs. Houghton Lake (9-3), 7
March 26
District Final, 6
at MANCELONA
March 22
Mancelona 52, GT Academy 45
March 24
TC St. Francis (12-3) vs. Glen Lake (15-0), 5:30
Elk Rapids (14-1) vs. Mancelona (6-9), 7
March 26
District Final, 6
DIVISION 4
At McBAIN NMC
March 22
Mason Coounty Eastern 47, Big Rapids Crossroads 17
March 24
Pentwater (4-7) vs. McBain NMC (9-3), 5:30
Marion (8-3) vs. Mason County Eastern (10-7), 7
March 26
District Final, 6
at MESICK
March 22
Manistee Catholic 43, Brethren 29
Onekama 64, Bear Lake 28
March 24
Mesick (6-6) vs. Manistee Catholic (7-7), 5:30
Frankfort (10-4) vs. Onekama (3-11), 7
March 26
District Final, 6
at BELLAIRE
March 22
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Forest Area 39
March 24
North Bay (1-15) vs. Bellaire (12-3), 5:30
Leland (10-5) vs. LLSM (9-6), 7
March 26
District Final, 6:30
at CENTRAL LAKE
March 22
Gaylord St. Mary 75, Alba 12
March 24
Gaylord St. Mary (12-3) vs. Ellsworth (9-3), 6