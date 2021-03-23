tcr-031421-tcw-gbb-at-tcc

Traverse City West’s Quinn Disbrow is guarded by Travers City Central’s Sophia Locricchio at Traverse City Central High School in Traverse City on Tuesday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

Girls Basketball District Schedules

DIVISION 1

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 22

Traverse City Central 44, Alpena 43

March 24 

Marquette (3-11) at Petoskey (9-3), 6

Traverse City West (8-3) at TC Central (2-14), 6

March 26

District Final, 7

DIVISION 2

at CHEBOYGAN

March 22

Cheboygan 58, Grayling 37

March 24

Kalkaska (4-9) vs. Sault Ste. Marie (12-1), 5:30

Boyne City (10-5) vs. Cheboygan (5-5), 7

March 26

District Final, 7

at KINGSLEY

March 22

Manistee 43, Kingsley 39

Benzie Central 37, Reed City 30

March 24

Ludington (11-4) vs. Manistee (6-11), 5:30 

Cadillac (12-1) vs. Benzie Central (10-7), 7

March 26

District Final, 6

DIVISION 3

at JOBURG 

March 22

Charlevoix 56, East Jordan 21

March 24 

Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-1) vs. Charlevoix (9-7), 6

St. Ignace (11-4) at Harbor Springs (1-13), 6

March 26

District Final, 6 

at MCBAIN

March 22 

Houghton Lake 44, Manton 29

March 24

Roscommon (2-8) vs. McBain (12-0), 5:30

Lake City (11-1) vs. Houghton Lake (9-3), 7

March 26 

District Final, 6

at MANCELONA 

March 22

Mancelona 52, GT Academy 45

March 24

TC St. Francis (12-3) vs. Glen Lake (15-0), 5:30

Elk Rapids (14-1) vs. Mancelona (6-9), 7

March 26 

District Final, 6

DIVISION 4

At McBAIN NMC 

March 22

Mason Coounty Eastern 47, Big Rapids Crossroads 17

March 24 

Pentwater (4-7) vs. McBain NMC (9-3), 5:30

Marion (8-3) vs. Mason County Eastern (10-7), 7

March 26 

District Final, 6

at MESICK 

March 22

Manistee Catholic 43, Brethren 29

Onekama 64, Bear Lake 28

March 24

Mesick (6-6) vs. Manistee Catholic (7-7), 5:30

Frankfort (10-4) vs. Onekama (3-11), 7

March 26 

District Final, 6

at BELLAIRE 

March 22

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Forest Area 39

March 24 

North Bay (1-15) vs. Bellaire (12-3), 5:30

Leland (10-5) vs. LLSM (9-6), 7

March 26 

District Final, 6:30 

at CENTRAL LAKE 

March 22 

Gaylord St. Mary 75, Alba 12

March 24

Gaylord St. Mary (12-3) vs. Ellsworth (9-3), 6

