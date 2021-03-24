Girls Basketball District Schedules
DIVISION 1
at GEOGRAPHIC
March 22
Traverse City Central 44, Alpena 43
March 24
Petoskey 37, Marquette 35
TC West 52, TC Central 34
March 26
District Final: TC West (9-3) vs. Petoskey (10-3), 7
DIVISION 2
at CHEBOYGAN
March 22
Cheboygan 58, Grayling 37
March 24
Sault Ste. Marie 74, Kalkaska 34
Cheboygan 36, Boyne City 33
March 26
District Final: Sault Ste. Marie (12-1) vs. Cheboygan (6-5), 7
at KINGSLEY
March 22
Manistee 43, Kingsley 39
Benzie Central 37, Reed City 30
March 24
Ludington 50, Manistee 25
Cadillac 46, Benzie Central 25
March 26
District Final: Cadillac (13-1) vs. Ludington (12-4), 6
DIVISION 3
at JOBURG
March 22
Charlevoix 56, East Jordan 21
March 24
Johannesburg-Lewiston 51, Charlevoix 28
St. Ignace 65, Harbor Springs 16
March 26
District Final: Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-1) vs. St. Ignace (12-4), 6
at MCBAIN
March 22
Houghton Lake 44, Manton 29
March 24
McBain 70, Roscommon 13
Houghton Lake 39, Lake City 34
March 26
District Final: McBain (13-0) vs. Houghton Lake (10-3), 6
at MANCELONA
March 22
Mancelona 52, GT Academy 45
March 24
Glen Lake 60, TC St. Francis 30
Elk Rapids 64, Mancelona 22
March 26
District Final: Glen Lake (16-0) vs. Elk Rapids (15-1), 6
DIVISION 4
At McBAIN NMC
March 22
Mason County Eastern 47, Big Rapids Crossroads 17
March 24
McBain NMC 58, Pentwater 21
Mason County Eastern 36, Marion 27
March 26
District Final: McBain NMC (10-3) vs. Mason County Eastern (11-7), 6
at MESICK
March 22
Manistee Catholic 43, Brethren 29
Onekama 64, Bear Lake 28
March 24
Mesick 32, Manistee Catholic 27
Frankfort 58, Onekama 34
March 26
District Final: Mesick (7-6) vs. Frankfort (11-4), 6
at BELLAIRE
March 22
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Forest Area 39
March 24
Bellaire 63, North Bay 22
Leland 51, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 41
March 26
District Final: Bellaire (13-3) vs. Leland (11-5), 6:30
at CENTRAL LAKE
March 22
Gaylord St. Mary 75, Alba 12
March 24
District Final: Gaylord St. Mary 44, Ellsworth 41