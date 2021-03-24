tcr-031421-tcc-gbb-at-tcsf

Traverse City St. Francis’s Maggie Napont in action at St. Francis High School in Traverse City on Saturday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

Girls Basketball District Schedules

DIVISION 1

at GEOGRAPHIC

March 22

Traverse City Central 44, Alpena 43

March 24 

Petoskey 37, Marquette 35

TC West 52, TC Central 34

March 26

District Final: TC West (9-3) vs. Petoskey (10-3), 7

DIVISION 2

at CHEBOYGAN

March 22

Cheboygan 58, Grayling 37

March 24

Sault Ste. Marie 74, Kalkaska 34

Cheboygan 36, Boyne City 33

March 26

District Final: Sault Ste. Marie (12-1) vs. Cheboygan (6-5), 7

at KINGSLEY

March 22

Manistee 43, Kingsley 39

Benzie Central 37, Reed City 30

March 24

Ludington 50, Manistee 25

Cadillac 46, Benzie Central 25

March 26

District Final: Cadillac (13-1) vs. Ludington (12-4), 6

DIVISION 3

at JOBURG 

March 22

Charlevoix 56, East Jordan 21

March 24 

Johannesburg-Lewiston 51, Charlevoix 28

St. Ignace 65, Harbor Springs 16

March 26

District Final: Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-1) vs. St. Ignace (12-4), 6 

at MCBAIN

March 22 

Houghton Lake 44, Manton 29

March 24

McBain 70, Roscommon 13

Houghton Lake 39, Lake City 34

March 26 

District Final: McBain (13-0) vs. Houghton Lake (10-3), 6

at MANCELONA 

March 22

Mancelona 52, GT Academy 45

March 24

Glen Lake 60, TC St. Francis 30

Elk Rapids 64, Mancelona 22

March 26 

District Final: Glen Lake (16-0) vs. Elk Rapids (15-1), 6

DIVISION 4

At McBAIN NMC 

March 22

Mason County Eastern 47, Big Rapids Crossroads 17

March 24 

McBain NMC 58, Pentwater 21

Mason County Eastern 36, Marion 27

March 26 

District Final: McBain NMC (10-3) vs. Mason County Eastern (11-7), 6

at MESICK 

March 22

Manistee Catholic 43, Brethren 29

Onekama 64, Bear Lake 28

March 24

Mesick 32, Manistee Catholic 27

Frankfort 58, Onekama 34

March 26 

District Final: Mesick (7-6) vs. Frankfort (11-4), 6

at BELLAIRE 

March 22

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58, Forest Area 39

March 24

Bellaire 63, North Bay 22

Leland 51, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 41

March 26 

District Final: Bellaire (13-3) vs. Leland (11-5), 6:30 

at CENTRAL LAKE 

March 22 

Gaylord St. Mary 75, Alba 12

March 24

District Final: Gaylord St. Mary 44, Ellsworth 41

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you