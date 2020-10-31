BUCKLEY — Grand Traverse Academy won its third regional championship in school history, as girls teams led the way with titles in five of six regionals featuring local teams.
Traverse City Central, Petoskey, TC St. Francis and Johannesburg-Lewiston also won girls regional titles, earning a spot in the state finals.
All in all, 20 area teams qualifies for the Nov. 6-7 finals at Michigan International Speedway.
St. Francis and Petoskey St. Michael claimed boys regional crowns, and TC Central, TC West, Petoskey, Charlevoix, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Buckley and Frankfort qualified for the boys finals.
Cadillac, Charlevoix, Benzie Central, Ellsworth, Glen Lake and Lake Leelanau St. Mary earned state finals trips on the girls side.
GT Academy last won regional titles in 2010 and 2011.
"Today's win came down to a team united," GTA head coach Kevin York said. "The girls knew in order to win today it was going to take an outstanding effort from all seven runners. The strength of the team all year was they run as a pack and the belief they have in each other."
Glen Lake junior Makenna Scott won her third consecutive regional title in 18:42, and Ruby Hogan took third for the Lakers. Wyatt Pugh placed ninth for the Glen Lake boys, qualifying as an individual for the second time.
"Early last week I saw signs of the sleeper starting to wake up," Lake Leelanau St. Mary coach Nick Papes said. "Dating back to last season in which I saw a team lose runners 1-4 to injuries and illness, some of that hangover was starting to finally clear up. The team was extremely young last year, and they're still relatively young this year, but some of that St. Mary girl's magic has come back."
TC Central qualified both teams, even without top runners Drew Seabase and Julia Flynn. The Trojans plan to get both back for next week's state finals.
"The kids on both teams said, 'We've got a job to do,'" TC Central coach Bryan Burns said.
DIVISION 1
At Buckley
Boys team scores: 1. Rockford 56; 2. Traverse City Central 84; 3. Traverse City West 90; 4. Lowell 104; 5. Grand Haven 110; 6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 114; 7. Cedar Springs 163; 8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 171.
Area boys top 20 placers: 1. Luke Venhuizen 15:30.84 TC Central; 11. Micah Bauer 16:30.35 TC Central; 13. Jonah Hochstetler 16:37.20 TC West; 14. Joe Muha 16:37.72 TC Central; 15. Isaac Stone 16:40.24 TC West; 17. Luke Anderson 16:41.24 TC West.
Girls team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 53; 2. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 74; 3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 90; 4. Traverse City West 108; 5. Rockford 113; 6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 117; 7. Grand Haven 131; 8. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 188.
Area girls top 20 placers: 3. Avery McLean 18:18.94 TC Central; 7. Ava King 18:32.59 TC West; 10. Madylin McLean 18:51.94 TC Central; 14. Ella Kirkwood 19:06.00 TC Central; 15. Kathleen Venhuizen 19:09.30 TC Central; 16. Elliott Smith 19:11.34 TC West; 19. 9 Alexis Ball 19:24.23 TC Central.
DIVISION 2
At Buckley
Boys team scores: 1. Fremont 16; 2. Petoskey 72; 3. Sparta 97; 4. Chippewa Hills 124; 5. Whitehall 149; 6. Big Rapids 154; 7. Gaylord 170; 8. Cadillac 172.
Area boys top 20 placers: 8. Cooper Rokop 16:45.80 Petoskey; 12. Samuel Smith 16:56.57 Petoskey; 17. Dylan Odenbach 17:09.63 Petoskey; 18. Gavin Dyer 17:11.83 Petoskey; 20. Brady Odenbach 17:19.71 Petoskey.
Girls team scores: 1. Petoskey 39; 2. Cadillac 41; 3. Sparta 98; 4. Fremont 118; 5. Whitehall 133; 6. Chippewa Hills 136; 7. Ogemaw Heights 158; 8. Newaygo 189.
Area girls top 20 placers: 1. Emma Squires 18:29.59 Petoskey; 2. Chloie Musta 18:46.35 Cadillac; 3. Kendall Schopieray 18:53.61 Cadillac; 6. Noel Vanderwall 19:09.48 Petoskey; 7. Cambrie Smith 19:21.26 Petoskey; 8. Sarah Liederbach 19:23.30 Petoskey; 10. Gwen Phillips 19:41.77 Cadillac; 11. Eleanor Cool 19:47.96 Cadillac; 15. Heather Eller 19:56.13 Cadillac; 17. Caroline Farley 20:01.63 Petoskey; 19. Nora O'Leary 20:14.86 Petoskey.
DIVISION 3
At Buckley
Boys team scores: 1. Hart 40; 2. McBain 62; 3. Pine River 98; 4. Benzie Central 104; 5. Manton 134; 6. Reed City 141; 6. Mason County Central 141; 8. Manistee 186.
Area boys top 20 placers: 1. Hunter Jones 15:18.75 Benzie Central; 3. Noah Morrow 16:20.17 Manton; 13. Shane Nutt 17:14.72 Lake City; 15. Johnathon Traxler 17:25.63 Manton; 18. Craig Seger 17:31.32 Benzie Central; 19. Michael Musgrave 17:36.26 Benzie Central.
Girls team scores: 1. Hart 22; 2. Benzie Central 61; 3. McBain 89; 4. Reed City 106; 5. Manton 120; 6. Manistee 146; 7. Morley-Stanwood 159.
Area girls top 20 placers: 7. Mylie Kelly 19:22.30 Benzie Central; 8. Molly Harding 19:59.33 Manton; 11. Cierra Guay 20:22.88 Benzie Central; 12. Madison Teichman 20:26.17 Benzie Central; 14. Elise Johnson 20:29.47; Benzie Central; 16. Chloe Colton 20:43.84 Manton; 18. Madison Morris 20:53.64 Manton.
DIVISION 3
At East Jordan
Boys team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 43; 2. Harbor Springs 65; 3. Charlevoix 71; 4. Roscommon 101; 5. Elk Rapids 110; 6. Mancelona 158; 7. Grayling 175; 8. Kalkaska 219.
Area boys top 20 placers: 1. Tyler Mcclure 16:24.49 Mancelona; 2. Thomas Richards 16:29.93 TC St. Francis; 4. Sam Peterson 16:34.18 Charlevoix; 6. Zealand Tarrant 16:48.61 TC St. Francis; 9. Bryson Ellalasingham 17:01.99 TC St. Francis; 10. Evan Beane 17:05.19 Charlevoix; 11. Charlie Ward 17:09.68 Elk Rapids; 12. Brenden Endres 17:12.89 TC St. Francis; 13. Lachlan Beebe 17:15.49 Elk Rapids; 14. Tucker Krumm 17:18.19 TC St. Francis; 16. Conner McIntyre 17:21.92 TC St. Francis; 17. Gavin Carson 17:24.22 Boyne City; 18. Phillip Nemecek 17:26.78 East Jordan; 19. Dominic Schwein 17:31.60 Charlevoix; 20. Caleb Ziebarth 17:34.32 East Jordan.
Girls team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 52; 2. Harbor Springs 67; 3. Charlevoix 73; 4. Roscommon 78; 5. Boyne City 119; 6. Tawas 145; 7. East Jordan 159.
Area girls top 20 placers: 2. Ava Maginity 19:15.04 Boyne City; 4. Anna Nielson 19:23.10 TC St. Francis; 5. Megan Bush 19:30.96 Charlevoix; 8. Annie Bergmann 20:15.29 Charlevoix; 9. Ava Pomaranski 20:26.33 TC St. Francis; 11. Rachel Descamps 20:51.24 Charlevoix; 12. Rylee Duffing 20:57.06 TC St. Francis; 13. Margot Hagerty 21:01.89 TC St. Francis; 14. Josie Gorman 21:02.66 TC St. Francis; 15. Abby Chittle 21:05.15 TC St. Francis; 16. Katie Rohrer 21:09.05 Charlevoix; 17. Sarah Zamaites 21:12.57 Elk Rapids.
DIVISION 4
At Buckley
Boys team scores: 1. Mason County Eastern 29; 2. Buckley 66; 3. Frankfort 87; 4. Bear Lake-Onekama 97; 5. Glen Lake 120; 6. Grand Traverse Academy 122; 7. Leland 163.
Area boys top 20 placers: 3. Hunter Bentley 17:22.23 Bear Lake-Onekama; 4. Mateo Barnett 17:26.64 Mason County Eastern; 5. Grant Fleis 17:28.91 Mesick; 7. Jackson Kulawiak 17:30.60 Buckley; 8. Kaden Forward 17:35.61 Bear Lake-Onekama; 9. Wyatt Pugh 17:55.02 Glen Lake; 10. Jacob Wicker 17:57.42 Buckley; 12. Jeremiah Pasbjerg 18:09.19 Buckley; 13. Owen Roth 18:15.44 Frankfort; 16. Phoenix Mulholland 18:31.93 Forest Area; 17. Gabe Suitor 18:33.86 Suttons Bay; 18. Joey Schwindt 18:34.32 Glen Lake; 19. Carson Kulawiak 18:34.39 Buckley.
Girls team scores: 1. Grand Traverse Academy 50; 2. Glen Lake 71; 3. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 78; 4. Buckley 98; 5. Bear Lake-Onekama 100; 6. Brethren 110.
Area girls top 20 placers: 1. Makenna Scott 18:42.84 Glen Lake; 2. Aiden Harrand 18:50.52 Buckley; 3. Ruby Hogan 19:55.02 Glen Lake; 4. Alexis Tracy 20:05.41 Brethren; 5. Meagan Lange 20:46.32 Forest Area; 6. Shelby Cade 20:55.48 Buckley; 7. Taylor Myers 21:15.50 Frankfort; 9. Petra Foote 22:09.41 GT Academy; 10. Abigail Kissling 22:14.03 Brethren; 11. Katelynn Dix 22:17.53 GT Academy; 12. Maycey Turner 22:19.25 Forest Area; 14. Lexi Payne 22:23.98 GT Academy; 15. Bella Leffew 22:28.04 Bear Lake-Onekama; 16. Tara Townsend 22:37.63 Frankfort; 17. Audrey Smith 22:58.16 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 18. Kendra Couturier 23:08.71 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 19. Danielle Cronin 23:11.38 GT Academy; 20. Alleah Dix 23:12.33 GT Academy.
DIVISION 4
At East Jordan
Boys team scores: 1. Petoskey St. Michael 36; 2. Johannesburg-Lewiston 65; 3. Fairview 78; 4. Ellsworth 118; 5. Mackinaw City 127; 6. Wolverine 136; 7. Boyne Falls 162; 8. Alanson 182.
Area boys top 20 placers: 1. Samuel Paga 16:27.10 Petoskey St. Michael; 2. Hammond Law 16:53.80 Petoskey St. Michael; 3. Macartan Moore 17:33.70 Petoskey St. Michael; 5. Tyler Gellis 18:03.60 Boyne Falls; 6. Malaki Gascho 18:08.90 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 7. Ricky McMurray 18:11.40 Bellaire; 10. William Gagnon 18:29.10 Petoskey St. Michael; 12. Graham Oliver 18:36.30 Ellsworth; 13. Blake Fox 18:40.00 Joburg; 15. Joe Perry 18:47.70 Joburg; 19. Toby Hall 19:10.80 Joburg; 20. Logan May 19:11.60 Joburg.
Girls team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 28; 2. Ellsworth 35; 3. Inland Lakes 79; 4. Central Lake 98; 5. Wolverine 113.
Area girls top 20 placers: 1. Miriam Murrell 19:58.31 Gaylord St. Mary; 2. Adelaida Gascho 20:35.36 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 5. Judith Veldboom 20:59.69 Ellsworth; 6. Natalie Zochowski 21:01.37 Joburg; 7. Maia Romeyn 21:22.94 Ellsworth; 8. Gloria House 21:40.68 Joburg; 9. Christy Figueroa 21:54.47 Ellsworth; 12. Sydney Townsend 22:14.76 Joburg; 13. Madalyn Agren 22:17.78 Joburg; 16. Avery Strange 22:41.21 Ellsworth; 17. Jennifer Yung 22:45.66 Bellaire; 19. Katie Cary 23:12.83 Ellsworth.
