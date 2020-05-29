INTERLOCHEN — Traverse City West's Tyler Gillings parred eight of the last nine holes Friday to win the Traverse City Junior Golf Association's first tournament of the season.
The event featured 27 of the area's top high school players on the Interlochen Golf Course.
Gillings ended up with a 76, edging out Charlevoix's Jake Beaudoin by a single shot.
Glen Lake's Gray Raymond, Gaylord's Kole Putnam and Big Rapids' Kyle Schroeder tied for third, each with 78s.
Petoskey's Gus Baldwin placed sixth, shooting an 80, with Glen Lake's Blake O'Connor and Traverse City Central's Michael Beattie tied for seventh with 82s.
Suttons Bay's Matthew Smith placed ninth an 84, just ahead of four players with 85s, including TC Central's Cam Peters.
"I believe this tournament had a big impact on all involved," TCJGA executive director Todd Hursey said. "The players, spectators and staff were just excited to part of competitive golf again. It was great to see the players interacting. They have definitely missed that over the past few months."
TCJGA has two more high school tournaments scheduled, Tuesday at A-Ga-Ming Sundance and June 8 at the TC Country Club. Both start at 9 a.m.
