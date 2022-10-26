GAYLORD — When she was 10 years old, Jayden Jones decided she wanted to play in the Women’s College World Series.
The Gaylord junior softball player took a giant step toward that goal, verbally committing to one of the top programs in the country — Virginia Tech.
As a 10-year-old, Jones watched Florida play Michigan in the College World Series and set her sights on that stage. That summer, she and many of her current Blue Devils teammates won a softball Little League state title.
Jones plays for the Mojo travel team based in Tennessee, taking official visits to Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Oklahoma State over the last two months.
All the traveling Jayden Jones does to play softball gave her a lot of time to think about her future.
“I could grow the most as a person and player at Virginia Tech,” Jones said. “I loved the campus, the coaching staff is amazing, the softball program has a chance to compete at the Women’s College World Series. They value me and my faith, and ultimately my gut was telling me to go there.”
Jones is ranked as the No. 6 2024 recruit nationally by Extra Innings Softball and No. 10 by Legacy & Legends Softball. Her decision came down to Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
The Hokies also received a commitment from Jordan Lynch, a middle infielder/utility player from Maryland, who is the No. 10-ranked recruit by Extra Innings.
Virginia Tech finished last season with a 46-9 overall record and a 21-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Hokies head coach Pete D’Armour owns a 151-40 record in four seasons at VTU, including a Super Regional berth last season that ended with a 2-1 best-of-three series loss to Florida.
Jones plans on playing second base in college. She usually plays shortstop and pitches for Gaylord.
For the Blue Devils, she’s been a dominant force the past two seasons, leading Gaylord to a Final Four appearance as a freshman in 2021. In two seasons, she’s batted over .530 with 133 runs sored, 105 RBI, 29 doubles, 17 triples and 24 home runs. She led all players in the Record-Eagle coverage area in homers last year with 13.
“She’s a very dedicated, goal-driven athlete who works very hard at her craft,” Gaylord softball coach Kelli Parker said. “She will be an amazing asset for the Hokies.”
Her younger sister Aubrey is ranked No. 9 in the 2025 class by Extra Innings and No. 50 nationally in May by Legacy & Legends after a freshman season in which she hit .480 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and struck out 92 in 67 innings with a 0.84 earned-run average and 11-1 record from the pitching circle.
“My sister and all the girls on my high school team have been a huge piece of my journey,” Jayden said. “We’ve all worked extremely hard since we were 10 and have contributed a lot to my success. I’m thankful to have played with them for as long as I have. My sister especially has helped me grow a ton as a person and player. She’s constantly challenging me and pushing me to be my best.”
Jayden Jones said Aubrey has a top five that’s very similar to hers, with the top two the same as of now.
Jayden said playing in front of coaches from Power Five schools for Mojo took some getting used to, but participating in large tournaments like the Premier Girls Fastpitch in Huntington Beach, California, and the Independence Day Tournament near Denver, Colorado, certainly helped ease the nerves.
“We were just short of winning it last summer, and it helped me realize that I can play with anyone in the country,” Jayden said. “We also got to get dressed up and go to dinner overlooking the ocean, which was a special experience with my team.”
Gaylord returns most of its team that’s been one of the best in northern Michigan the last two seasons. The Blue Devils rode the wave of a freshmen-laden roster in 2021 to the Division 2 state semifinals.
“The goal is the same as the last two years,” Jones said. “Win a state championship.”
