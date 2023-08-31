KINGSLEY — A hush comes over the crowd.
Kingsley plays a Mario Brothers coin sounder over the Rodes Field speakers each time it gets a first down, but on Thursday it was the Hush brothers and the Gaylord Blue Devils who were just a little more super.
Russell Hush scored three touchdowns and Riley Hush another to help lead Gaylord to a 42-39 nonconference victory Thursday.
“The Hush boys are different,” Russell said after the win. “My first couple of carries, I was just running the ball hard. Coach saw that and just let me take over and let me do my thing.”
The win lifts Gaylord to 2-0 this season and Kingsley goes to 1-1.
Gaylord won last year’s 17-16 thriller in the Alpine Village on a late Connor Byram field goal in the inaugural football meeting between the schools. Byram kicked two field goals in last week’s 13-7 win over Traverse City West, and his kicks proved to be the difference in all three contests, as he booted all seven extra points Thursday for the Devils.
“I had a lot of fun today,” Russell said. “It was so fun. Defense was a little lackluster. We have lots of things to work on. But offense, we had a great game today.”
Down 42-27 after Riley Hush’s 4-yard touchdown run with 3:52 remaining, Kingsley sped things up and scored twice in a span of 45 seconds to get within three.
Kolsten Orton broke through the middle for a 35-yard TD run with 1:45 left and then scored again with exactly a minute to go on an 8-yard plunge to get the Stags within 42-39 after Gaylord stopped both conversion attempts. Eli Graves recovered an onside kick in between.
Byram recovered an onside kick after the final Kingsley score, and the Devils ran the final minute off the clock.
“They always bring out a tough team, and they’re very well coached,” Gaylord linebacker and Minnesota commit Brady Pretzlaf said. “They have athletes. We always know going into the Kingsley game, it’s going to be a dogfight. And as the scoreboard shows, it was that again.”
Kingsley scored first when Max Goethals blocked a Gaylord punt and Orton ran for a scoop-and-score touchdown. Evan Trafford followed with the extra point 1:42 into the contest.
Gaylord responded with an eight-play drive aided by a roughing-the-punter penalty that ended in a Noah Vanderveer 13-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
Gavyn Merchant gave the lead back to the Stags with a 28-yard TD pass to sophomore Alex Figueroa.
The Blue Devils turned the tide a bit in the second quarter, scoring on a Ty Bensinger 11-yard TD run and then getting an interception from Bensinger that set up Russell Hush’s first score of the game on an 8-yard run for a 21-13 halftime lead.
“We have a stable of pretty darn good running backs,” Gaylord second-year head coach D.J. Szymoniak said. “If Ty’s not feeling it one day, Russell is. And if Russell isn’t, (Carter) Sitz is. It was a day that Russell was feeling it, telling me to keep feeding him the ball and we did.”
Hush had only five touches in last week’s win but saw considerably more carries against Kingsley.
“With the ball in his hands, he’s a dangerous man,” Pretzlaf said. “He’s always showing up, working hard, great teammate, great leader. He’s a guy that we obviously love to have on our side.”
Leading 21-13 coming out of halftime, Pretzlaf forced a fumble and Keaton Abraham recovered to set up a 23-yard Russell Hush TD scamper. Kingsley answered with an 8-yard TD by Goethals, who led Kingsley’s defense with nine tackles, a forced fumble and blocked punt. Skylar Workman ran in the conversion.
Graves had six tackles and Figueroa made four stops, including two sacks, for Kingsley.
“I was proud of our kids’ toughness and grit,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said. “Eli Graves played almost the entire game with a broken nose. We lost Grant Kolbusz on the second possession of the game. We just kept fighting.”
Kolbusz, a senior starting defensive end, was injured in the first quarter.
Leading 28-21, Gaylord went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 10, with an incompletion turning the ball over. Workman scored from 2 yards out on fourth-and-goal, but Caleb Aungst broke up the conversion pass attempt to keep the Blue Devils up 28-27.
Sitz busted a long kickoff return to the Kingsley 36, and Russell Hush scored two plays later as he cut left and then back right for a 27-yard score.
“They were stacking one side pretty heavily,” he said. “We could hit backside over and over again and that just worked every time. Two of my touchdowns came from a backside stretch (play).”
Gaylord started off last season 2-0 as well before a 17-14 loss at Marquette blemished its record. The Devils have Marquette visiting next Friday in a similar scenario.
“We’re looking for Marquette,” Russell Hush said. “We lost to them last year in a pretty heartbreaking defeat — lost by three points. It was fourth-and-1, and we didn’t get the first down and they won the game. We just need our revenge.”
The Blue Devils head coach is hopeful his team can be ready for Week Three.
“We’re going to take a look at a lot of mistakes that we made here,” Szymoniak said. “We’re going to clean up the penalties and then take a look at Marquette. A lot of our boys are beat up. Kingsley brought it to us. Thankfully, we have a long week to recover from this.”
Kingsley was coming off a 42-16 throttling of Reed City, which was a D6 semifinalist last year with an 11-2 mark. The Stags visit Cheboygan on Sept. 8.
“I’m just glad we brought it to them, punched them in the mouth,” Hush said. “We got punched a few times, but it’s that fight. We don’t give up. That’s the thing about Gaylord right here. We never give up. We fight until that clock hits zero zero zero.”
