TRAVERSE CITY — Jared Gasco may have found himself a new jersey.
The Gaylord senior goaltender came up big time after time in the second half after a first-half bloody nose forced him to change jerseys at intermission.
Gasco’s saves — and the Gaylord defense as a whole — helped the blue Devils tie Traverse City Central 1-1 in a Big North Conference soccer game Thursday at the Trojan Athletic Complex in Traverse City. It’s the first tie between the teams on the Trojans field in 25 years.
After the jersey switch, Gasco didn’t surrender a goal, despite seeing plenty of action as Central held a decided possession advantage.
“It gives me super powers, apparently,” Gasco said of the backup uniform, a red-and-black striped one with his real jersey number of 00 on it.
He wore a yellow No. 16 uniform from an ID camp at Spring Arbor University in the first half, but was hit in the face on a corner kick play and bled all over it.
So out came the backup “00” one.
“It might be his No. 1 goalie jersey from here on out,” Blue Devils head coach Brandon Contreras said. “I might make him wear that one.”
Gasco finished with 11 saves, while TC Central’s Colton Warren made seven stops.
“We knew we had to get revenge from the last game when they took first place in BNC from us,” Gasco said. “We just played our hearts out.”
Central led 1-0 in the fifth minute on a perfect Casey Heiman corner kick that bent into the goal for his first score of the season.
The Trojans largely carried play throughout the contest, but the Blue Devils kept them off the scoreboard after Heiman’s bender.
“I wasn’t really expecting to put it in the back of the goal there,” Heiman said. “I was more or less just trying to go behind the goalie, and it just found its way into the net. I just had a good curve on it, I guess.”
The goal also was Central’s first off a corner kick this season. The senior left back also produced a stellar defensive play late in the first half, chasing down a Gaylord forward from behind and running him off the ball to prevent a prime Blue Devils scoring opportunity.
“A tie is better than a loss,” Heiman said. “We were hoping to win, but we gave everything. Their goalie made some great saves that kept them in the game so that was what it boiled down to.”
Gaylord senior Ian Busch tied the game at 1-1 off a Charles Holscher assist with 8:55 remaining in a game, which was played with only two officials after the third didn’t show up.
Central ended the game with a 12-9 advantage in shots on goal, and even more lopsided in total shots. The Trojans had two near goals in the second half that went just wide. Central generated six corner kicks to two by the Devils.
“I don’t even mind saying it, but we dominated this game and just couldn’t score,” Central head coach Chris Hale said. “Our guys worked really hard and they played really smart. They were organized, their build-up was strong. Everything that we talked about was great tonight except finishing.”
Gaylord’s next best chance came off an Aidan Carr header 7:15 into the second half that hit the crossbar.
“Gasco played lights out, absolutely phenomenal,” Contreras said. “He single-handedly kept us relevant in this game.”
Contreras said he always looks forwards to playing Central, calling it a “very friendly rivalry.” The two split last season, each scoring two total goals against the other in two meetings.
After starting the season 5-2 and ranked in the top 10 in Division 2, Gaylord (7-7-1, 2-4-1 BNC) dropped five in a row, starting with a 1-0 setback against the Trojans just over two weeks ago. The Blue Devils won two straight coming into Thursday’s contest and have four games over the next 10 days, including dates against the BNC’s top two teams (TC West and Petoskey) plus TC Christian and Alpena.
“A tie is a tie,” Contreras said. “I prefer a win, especially with the way we started off the season. We started off the season absolutely flying, and we kind of dropped off after we played them the first time at our place. But it feels great to come back. It’s a lot better than a loss.”
TC Central (9-4-1, 4-2-1 BNC) has won seven of its last 10, and visits TC West next Tuesday in a busy three-game week with Petoskey (10-3-2, 4-2 BNC) and Midland Dow (13-1) also on the docket.