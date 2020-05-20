GAYLORD — Rochester University doesn’t head north to find recruits that often.
The Warriors made an exception for Gaylord’s Rico Brown.
“He’s a very high-level, high-paced wrestler that we’re looking for,” Rochester second-year wrestling coach Wesley Maskill said. “Rico has a good opportunity and a good future. When I was recruiting him, he didn’t realize he was a high-level recruit.”
Rochester heads into its third year with a wrestling program, and Maskill sees Brown as someone who can be a mainstay in the Warrior lineup for years to come.
“He’s going to be ready to go,” said Maskill, a former wrestler at Michigan State. “He’s hungry and willing to do what it takes, and that’s exciting to see as a coach. The sky is the limit for him.”
The Warriors had 14 wrestlers last season in the program’s second year. Only three of those were back from the first year. Freshman 165-pounder Jerrod Mullins became the suburban Detroit school’s first nationals qualifier.
Brown is one of nine recruits so far this year, although Maskill said he expects to add two to three more. Maskill said Brown is one of the “top gets” in the recruiting class, along with Gladwin 174-pound state champ Dillon Koening and a community college transfer. Rochester also pursued Traverse City Central’s Damien Ballan.
Brown, who ended the season 33-5, recorded his 100th career win in an emotional December meet. He had offers from Adrian College, Olivet, St. Clair Community College and Siena Heights, among others.
Unranked early in the season, he knocked off a ranked wrestler to take the Marquette Challenge title.
“That was a big deal to me,” Brown said.
He’d later head into the state finals as the top seed, eventually placing sixth.
Brown won his first two matches in the 130-pound state finals before falling 4-2 to eventual state champ Micah Hanau of Stevensville Lakeshore. He wrestled in the state finals after sustaining a concussion in the Blue Devils’ trek to the team state finals.
Brown beat defending 135-pound state champ Chris Lilly of Croswell-Lexington in regionals. The two met again in the state championships, with Lilly edging Brown 5-1 to move into the third-place match.
Brown qualified for regionals four times. He said he “choked” a couple times, but got through as a senior, including the big win over Lilly.
“It was sweet once I got over the hump,” said Brown, who plans to major in sports management. “I was doing a lot of mental positivity.”
Having two-time state champ and four-time state finalist Chayse LaJoie as a daily training partner only helped Brown get better.
“He and I went back and forth in practice, basically killing each other and pushing each other,” Brown said.
Brown expects to wrestle at the 133 or 141 weight class in college.
