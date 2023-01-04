BELLAIRE — Gaylord St. Mary gets to stay in the Ski Valley Conference undefeated club.
The Snowbirds started their first post-holiday half slow but finished hot for a 56-38 road victory in Tuesday’s Ski Valley Conference boys basketball game at Bellaire.
“The conference is really good this year, and we’re excited to get a road win by double digits,” St. Mary senior guard Gavin Bebble said. “They’re a quality team with Drake (Koepke) and Jayden (Hanson), and it’s just a good statement win on the road.”
Gaylord St. Mary (4-1, 2-0 Ski Valley) claimed its fourth in a row after a season-opening home setback against Hillman, ramping up its scoring to almost 69 points a game across that streak’s first three contests.
Four squads haven’t lost in the nine-team SVC coming after Tuesday, with Inland Lakes (5-1, 3-0) topping Forest Area 80-25 and Onaway (4-1, 3-0) over Central Lake 85-57. Mancelona (2-3, 2-0) kicks off the new year Thursday at St. Mary.
“The league is pretty, pretty tough,” Snowbirds head coach Dale Jacob said. “We have a lot of formidable opponents coming up and we’re taking it one game at a time, the old cliche. Today was a big game for us. Bellaire is a good team, well-coached.”
One of the youngest teams in northern Michigan, Bellaire (1-3, 0-2 Ski Valley) starts four sophomores and junior Kaden Battershell. Those five did all of the Eagles’ scoring, led by Jayden Hanson’s 16 points and seven rebounds. Drake Koepke added eight rebounds and six points, Battershell scored seven, Dawson Derrer added five points, and Ethan Lambert pitched in the other four points.
“This year is about trying to figure out how to win,” Eagles head coach Paul Koepke said. “We do well against teams that we know we can compete with. (We struggle with) the teams that are a little bit better than us that have leadership.”
Bellaire went on a 10-4 run in the second quarter, closed out by Battershell’s reverse layup to pull Bellaire within a point at 15-14. St. Mary closed out the half on an 8-2 run to take a 23-16 lead into the locker room, finished off by Daniel Jacobson’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left.
“We are a team of potential,” Koepke said. “But it’s hard as a coach because you want to see the growth. We actually took some steps backward, but that’s OK. We’ll go back and get after it again tomorrow. This group could be in the hunt in the future if we just keep working on that potential of becoming an actual functioning unit.”
Jacobson emerging as a reliable third scorer from outside and Donovan Blust’s defense aided the Snowbirds, with Jacobson knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter and the two combining to hold one of Bellaire’s leading scorers in Drake Koepke below his average.
“I was really pleased with Donovan Blust,” Jacob said. “His effort was really good on Koepke. DJ (Jacobson) also shared responsibility guarding Koepke, and that affected his scoring a little bit early, but he got it going later in the game.”
Brody Jeffers led St. Mary with 17 points and six rebounds. Bebble added 13 points, five steals, five assists and four boards, while Jacobson pitched in 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Dillon Croff contributed five boards, five assists and two points, and Rylan Matelski led St. Mary’s bench with eight points, three rebounds and a block.
“I really liked the way we played tonight,” Jacob said. “Our defense was solid. We let up a little bit in the fourth quarter, but that happens. I was pleased with our defensive effort. Both teams look a little rusty coming off the break, not having played in a while, but that’s to be expected.”
Bellaire’s young team was able to take one of two regular-season meetings from the Snowbirds last season, finishing in a fourth-place SVC tie along with Inland Lakes while starting four freshmen. St. Mary rallied to win their district matchup by 12 at Central Lake.
This time around, both teams were a little slow out of the gate. St. Mary led 11-4 after one quarter, scoring its first six points at the line before Bebble knocked down a 3-pointer and Jacobson glided in for a lefty layup.
“It was tough, but I think after the first quarter we were locked in and ready to go,” Bebble said. “We’re definitely focused this year on speeding people up to play our type of ball because we have a lot of people that can run it and push it.”
Bebble said Jacobson developing into a reliable third scoring option will be huge for the undersized Snowbirds. The St. Mary sophomore — who made one-half of the game’s starters sophomores along with Bellaire’s four — knocked down three 3-pointers and added a fast-break layup in the fourth quarter.
“DJ, he gets hot and I feel like with me and Brody, a lot of people key on us, especially when we’re driving,” Bebble said. “So to have a third scorer — and we have fourth or fifth, even — that can hit the three, it’s really nice to be able to drive and kick. I’m confident in all these guys shooting the ball, especially DJ.”
