GAYLORD — Gaylord St. Mary and Marion have met only once before. But it already feels like a rivalry.
After the Snowbirds’ dominating playoff win against Central Lake last week, several St. Mary players had already turned their attention to the Eagles and were chomping at the proverbial bit for a chance to avenge last year’s 48-8 postseason loss to Marion in the pre-regionals.
“I don’t want to be motivated by payback, but Marion handed it to us and — quite honestly — beat us up pretty good last year,” St. Mary head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “That didn’t sit well with our players, but we’re definitely not playing this game for payback. That’s a recipe for an ulcer and dying from anxiety if you’re worried too much about payback.”
The Snowbirds have won six in a row since a 44-40 setback against Inland Lakes on Sept. 16. In that span, St. Mary scored 307 points and allowed just 40. On the other side, Marion has been an absolute beast this season, running out to a 10-0 record and outscoring their opponents 634-85 through the first week of the playoffs.
“I don’t think we’re overconfident,” O’Connell said. “With the way we’ve been playing and the way we played Central Lake, that really helps our confidence. But our kids are pretty humble and remain focused on the task at hand.”
The Snowbirds have been an improved team since the return of Brody Jeffers and Gavin Bebble, who were lost to injury through the first five weeks of the season. O’Connell said it “feels awesome” to have a full roster to put out on the field.
“It’s one season, and then there’s a second one. And the second one is more important than the first, but you have to play well in the first to get to the second,” O’Connell said. “We lived through five weeks without two of our main guys, and we did an outstanding job of getting through that.”
Getting Jeffers and Bebble back changed the Snowbirds on both sides of the ball as their respective returns added to the already dynamic play of Dillon Croff and Donovan Blust. Bebble was 5/8 for 134 yards passing, ran for 29 yards, scored two touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense against Central Lake while Jeffers ran 17 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re going to need everyone,” O’Connell said. “If you don’t have all of your horses against Marion or Powers or Colon, you’re not going to win. And now we’ve got all of our horses, so we have no excuses.”
And the Snowbirds will be going against some pretty tough horses that Marion will put on the gridiron in quarterback Mason Salisbury along with twin brothers and running-back duo Gavin and Braden Prielipp.
O’Connell isn’t sure if Friday will be a high-scoring affair, but he knows it will be a physical game that must be won in the trenches and in those one-on-one battles.
“It’s a mirror image,” O’Connell said. “They’re senior-laden. We’re senior-laden. They have big, nasty guys up front. We have big, nasty guys up front. They’re athletic on the back end. We’re relatively athletic on the back end. We’re looking in the mirror at these guys.”
The time missed by Jeffers and Bebble had a silver lining, O’Connell said, as other players were forced to step up and were also given the room to grow and flourish on the field.
“There’s always the coachspeak of ‘next man up, next man up,’” O’Connell said. “Well, we were forced into a position where it had to be the next guy up to take on great responsibility and block and catch and run. It did help us in the long run because it created greater depth for us.”
The team chemistry had a lot to do with the Snowbirds surviving that rough stretch, too.
“We have a great locker room. We really do,” O’Connell said. “These kids love each other. They hold each other accountable. They laugh. They joke. They’re always together. They’re just a tight-knit group. It’s a coach’s blessing that doesn’t happen all the time.”
As the season went along, O’Connell said he realized something special about the 2022 Snowbirds — something that could tip them over the edge and help them upset Marion.
“They hate to lose more than they love to win, and those are different mentalities,” O’Connell said. “Our kids love the physical nature of the game. They love the grind of practice. We have a physical run game. We have an attack-style defense. We can ask them, ‘Do you want to sit and read or do you want to attack?’ They always want to attack.”
The Eagles will be ready to attack Friday when kickoff comes at 7 p.m. at Marion.
