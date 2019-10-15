GAYLORD — Gaylord St. Mary will forfeit four football wins from this season because of two academically ineligible players participating in the team’s five played games.
A press release Tuesday from principal Jerry Belanger stated, “As a result of a partnering school within our football co-op agreement who allowed students to participate when they were ineligible due to previous semester academic violations, any game in which these players participated in will result in forfeit.”
The Snowbirds are in their first year of eight-player football and co-op with Alba High School and North Central Academy in Mancelona. Geoff Kimmerly of the Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed the ineligible players came from one of the two schools that participate in the co-op with Gaylord St. Mary.
Alba athletic director Rich Satterlee said he “did not believe” the ineligible athletes attend Alba and that all three of the student-athletes the Wildcats send to the the Snowbirds for football are “great students.”
North Central Academy athletic director Danny Rodts and Gaylord St. Mary athletic director Jen Jeffers would not comment on the matter.
Gaylord St. Mary will have to forfeit four 2019 victories, including wins over Manistee Catholic Central, Mio AuSable, Central Lake and Suttons Bay. Their loss to Pickford will also be counted as a forfeit.
The 48-47 win over Suttons Bay marked the Norsemen’s only loss of the season, moving them to 7-0 after the forfeit.
Gaylord St. Mary was 6-1 but their record now sits at 2-5, with the two wins coming from forfeits by Bellaire and Forest Area.
The Snowbirds are still eligible for the postseason but have a very slim chance of making the playoffs, according to Kimmerly.
“I scratched it out a bit and if my math is right they have a really slight shot of getting in as the 31st or 32nd team in the field,” Kimmerly said. “They have to win their next two games and the teams they played have to keep winning. The chances of them getting in are pretty slim.”
There are only 32 total playoff spots available in the two eight-player football divisions.
Players who are deemed ineligible due to previous semester academics are required to be passing 66 percent of their classes on the 60th day of school in order to regain eligibility, according to MHSAA rules. If those demands are met, the players would be eligible to participate on the 61st day of school, which would fall on Nov. 4 — three days after the first playoff games are scheduled.
The Snowbirds have two regular season games left against Mio, who they beat 48-32 on Sept. 6, and Brethren, which sits at 4-3 on the season.
Calls from the Record-Eagle to Gaylord St. Mary football coach Kevin O’Connell and Belanger were not been returned.
