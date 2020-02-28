KALAMAZOO — Gaylord moved into the team state championship semifinal round with a 46-30 win Friday over New Boston.
The Blue Devils won nine straight matches from 103 pounds to 152 in Friday’s wrestling team state finals at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo.
Gaylord now takes on Stevensville Lakeshore in Saturday’s semifinal. Lakeshore defeated Mason 44-30 in its quarterfinal Friday. Lowell takes on Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in the other semifinal, with the finals slated for a 3:45 p.m. start.
New Boston won the day’s first match with a pin at heavyweight by Brendan Damiani, and then Gaylord got things rolling with 103-pounder Brendan Smith’s pin in 1:45, setting off a wave of consecutive victories.
The Devils reeled off eight more straight wins, as Gabe Thomson (112) won 7-4, Gus James (119) pinned his opponent in 1:35, Will Sides (125) won by technical fall 18-2, Bennett Sides (130) notched an 18-5 major decision, John Henry Sosa (135) took an 18-3 technical fall, Rico Brown (140) won by pin in 2:50, Drew Anderson (145) registered a fall in 4:44 and Chayse LaJoie won by 22-7 technical fall.
Richmond, the tournament’s No. 2 seed in Division 3, jumped out to a 48-0 lead on the seventh-seeded Stags, going on to win 66-3.
Kingsley’s lone win came at 140 pounds by Aidan Shier, a 7-2 decision over Caleb Szlachtowicz.
Richmond won six matches by fall, all in the first period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.