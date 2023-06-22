GAYLORD — Gaylord dominated the Division 2 all-state softball team, much like the rest of their competition.
Four Blue Devils graced the D2 first-team all-state team put forth by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Gaylord shortstop/pitcher Aubrey Jones, third base/first base Alexis Kozlowski, shortstop/pitcher Jayden Jones and catcher Taylor Moeggenberg all made the first team, along with Petoskey shortstop Kenzie Bromley.
Elk Rapids first baseman Reagann Merchant made the Division 3 first team, with five area players on the D3 honorable mention list — TC St. Francis’ Sophie Hardy, Brooke Meeker and Zoey Jetter, Grayling third baseman Lauren Hartman and Elk Rapids shortstop Ryleigh Yocom.
Four area players graced the D4 first team, including two from state semifinalist Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jocelyn Tobias and Jayden Marlatt.
Glen lake’s Olivia Mikowski and Inland Lakes’ Natalie Wandrie also made the team. Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s Cathryn Mikowski and Audrey Smith made honorable mention in D4, joined by Inland Lakes’ Ryann Clancy.
Benzie Central junior catcher Dan Wallington and Charlevoix sophomore infielder Aiden Spiegl were first-team all-state selections in Division 3 baseball.
Traverse City Central senior catcher Reed Seabase earned second-team all-state honors in Division 1.
Charlevoix junior pitcher Bryce Johnson and Grayling sophomore outfielder Corbin Allen were on the Division 3 second team, while three area players made the Division 4 first team — Inland Lakes junior pitcher Connor Wallace, Gaylord St. Mary senior outfielder Donovan Blust and Johannesburg-Lewiston senior catcher Colin Basinski.
Three local players made the Division 2 second team — East Jordan sophomore pitcher Korbyn Russell, Glen Lake sophomore infielder Benji Allen and Mesick senior infielder Caleb Linna.
In soccer, Elk Rapids senior Lauren Bingham and junior Kendall Standfest both earned first-team all-state honors in Division 3. Senior Elks goalie Jorja Jenema was second team, with Boyne City sophomore midfielder Braydin Noble third team.
Boyne senior goalie Maggi McHugh and senior midfielder Elly Day made the honorable mention list, along with Elk Rapids junior defender Ally Plum, sophomore midfielder Pipre Meteer and Traverse City St. Francis freshman midfielder Sidney Peters.
In Division 4, McBain NMC junior midfielder Jada VanNoord was a first-team all-state selection, with Charlevoix senior forward Mikayla Sharrow and Glen Lake senior midfielder Ruby Hogan on the second team and Harbor Springs senior forward Grace Thorpe and McBain NMC’s Paige Ebels on the third team.
Division 4 honorable mention picks included Harbor Springs senior goalie Hailey Fisher, Glen Lake senior forward Gemma Lerchen, NMC senior forward Aria Cucinella, Leland freshman forward Willa Murray and Suttons Bay junior defender Amanda Tarsa.
Gaylord junior forward Claire Gorno and Petoskey senior midfielder Kate Farley were honorable mention in Division 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.