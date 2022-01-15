TRAVERSE CITY — Gaylord silenced Traverse City Central.
The Blue Devils topped the Trojans 46-29 in Friday’s Big North Conference girls basketball game, one in which Central head coach Jen Dutmers whispered instructions to an assistant coach to yell at players because she lost her voice prior to the game.
But what Gaylord did spoke volumes.
The Devils used a 16-5 second-quarter run to take control early, and they didn’t give up that lead as they’ve done in some games. Gaylord led 29-17 at halftime and 42-24 to start the fourth quarter.
“We just want to stay first in the conference,” said Gaylord senior Kennedy Neff, who scored 10 points. “We don’t want to give that spot up to anyone.”
Gaylord seeks its first Big North championship since the early 2000s, and the Devils are in a good position with Friday’s victory — leaving them as the sole undefeated team in BNC play at 3-0.
“I’ve been with this team for the past three years on varsity, and we’ve never been 3-0,” Neff said. “So this is a great place to be. We have another conference game Tuesday, so we’re just hoping to win that one and be 4-0 and just keep on winning and staying first in the Conference. That’s our goal.”
Gaylord (7-1, 3-0 BNC) hosts Petoskey (4-3, 1-1) on Tuesday, while Central (6-2, 1-1 BNC) travels across town to face TC West (3-5, 0-2) that same day. West dropped a 39-30 decision Friday against Alpena, while Petoskey beat Cadillac for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
“Our biggest thing is playing when we have a lead,” Gaylord head coach Kelli Parker said. “We’ve been up in games by 18 or 20 and then all of a sudden, it’s like the wheels fall off. Tonight was a great test for them that they mentally prepared for.”
Both teams were down multiple players.
Neither Molly Kinser or Sydney Poynter, both seniors, played for Gaylord. Freshman Aubrey Jones moved up from junior varsity and saw playing time.
Lucia France, Bryce Roy and Lindsey Hart didn’t play for Central, which brought up Iali Rodenroth from JV and Annie Goldkuhle from the freshman team to bolster the roster.
Trojans’ standout freshman Jakiah Brumfield was saddled with foul trouble most of the game, picking up her third whistle early in the second quarter. She ended with just one basket, a long 3-pointer that was one of only two Central fourth-quarter buckets.No JV game was played because not enough players were available, so the freshman game preceded the varsity, with Central winning 34-32 in overtime.
“We communicated better,” Neff said. “We focused on rebounding as a team. Something we struggle with is when we’re winning, we sometimes get some mistakes in and we get down. But this game, we tried building each other up and just working as a team. That was our goal, and I think we did really well.”
Avery Parker led all scorers with 16, going to the rack for left-handed scoops three times in the first half. Neff scored seven of her 10 in the first half, including a 3-pointer with 2:17 remaining for a 26-13 lead. Meghan Keen scored eight, Kate Mumford six, and Alexis Kozlowski four for the Blue Devils, who beat both Traverse City schools and Cadillac already this season.
“I told the girls to celebrate for a short minute, a hot minute, because we’re going again next week,” Kelli Parker said. “We walk in our gym, and we have these banners hung now. Conference champs, district champs. I keep saying every day, ‘Do you want to be up there? Do you want your year to be up there this year?’”
Sophie Simon led Central with 12 points, while Halli Warner pitched in nine points and eight rebounds, hitting a trio of 3-pointers to account for all her points.