TRAVERSE CITY — No Alexis Kozlowski? No sweat.
Well, a good amount of sweat, actually.
Gaylord took a tight contest from host Traverse City West on Friday, outscoring the Titans 17-5 in the fourth quarter for a 39-30 Big North Conference victory without one of its leading players in Kozlowski.
“It was a big one for us,” Gaylord senior Meghan Keen said. “I don’t think I’ve ever won in this gym before or against TC West in my whole high school career. So that was a big win for Gaylord.”
Keen scored a game-high 14 for the Blue Devils (6-3, 1-1 BNC), hitting three out of four free throws down the stretch to help the Devils maintain their lead.
Gaylord’s Kelli Parker said it was her first victory as head coach in West’s gym over eight seasons in two stints.
Kozlowski, who scored 34 points while hitting seven 3-pointers Tuesday against Boyne City, missed Friday’s contest due to illness.
“She’s a great shooter for us, and it was definitely harder to get the points on the board,” Keen said. “So we had to dog on defense and offense to try to get those stops.”
Parker said the team and school have dealt with a round of illnesses recently.
“At practice yesterday, she said she was feeling kind of funky and it’s been going around our whole team and our coaches,” Parker said. “(Kozlowski) texts me this morning and said, ‘Hey, coach I tried to sleep in. Don’t think I’m going to be making it.’ OK, we’re going to strap up and go on without you.”
Avery Parker and Addison Wangler each scored nine for the Blue Devils, who trailed 25-22 heading into the final quarter.
The Big North Conference got its first full-time varsity sight of Titans freshman Grace Bohrer — and it won’t be the last.
The 5-foot-11 West freshman came on midway through the first quarter and hit a left-wing 3-pointer to give West a 10-4 lead, its biggest of the evening. She had played as a fifth-quarter player but saw her first full-fledged varsity action Friday.
“She’s a good player,” West head coach Tim Rieman said. “She’s not afraid of anything, and she’s very skilled.”
Bohrer led the Titans with 10 points, a total matched by junior Mikayla Thompson. Both had eight by halftime.
Avery Esper added four points, and Reagan LaCross and Mallory Smith three each for TC West (1-8, 0-1 BNC).
“We’re so close,” Rieman said. “We’re 1-8, and we played a very hard schedule to start the year. That is mainly on me, because being from down south, I wanted to play some down south teams, so we got tested early by some really tough teams. We took our lumps, but we learned a lot. These last three or four games have been so much better.”
West, which lost six of its top eight rotational players from a season ago, led 10-9 after the first quarter and 18-16 by halftime.
Gaylord took its first lead 11-9 on an Avery Parker drive to open the second-quarter scoring. The Blue Devils took a 16-10 lead on a Keen bucket before West charged back with an 8-0 run started with a Thompson baseline 3-pointer closed out by five straight from Bohrer to lead 18-16.
“Our talk in the locker room, we were mainly focused on our turnovers on offense and that mindset change,” Keen said. “We were just focusing on taking care of the ball and taking good shots. That was the biggest thing for us.”
The Blue Devils started the fourth quarter by scoring the first seven points, taking the lead for good on a Keen left-handed layup.
“It was a good team victory,” Parker said. “We played aggressive defense. We took care of the ball in the second half because the first half we were just throwing it to the white jerseys. ... Alexis Shepherd played defensively really well for us.”
Gaylord hosts St. Ignace on Monday, while TC West travels across town Tuesday to take on rival Traverse City Central.
