KALAMAZOO — Maybe the rankings need a little closer examination.
Gaylord defied the odds and advanced to Saturday’s Division 2 state championship semifinals at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, falling to No. 1-ranked Lowell 51-7.
The Blue Devils came into the state tournament unranked but beat Fowlerville 45-28 in Friday’s quarterfinals to move on to the final day. Gaylord beat Bay City John Glenn 37-36 in the regional finals and Escanaba 58-24 earlier in regionals. The Devils beat Petoskey 69-9 for the district championship.
“For an unranked team, getting to the semis against Lowell, I was proud of them,” Gaylord wrestling coach Jerry LaJoie said.
Gaylord advanced to the semifinals in six of the last eight seasons.
The Blue Devils won two matches against the nine-time defending state champs in the semifinals. Senior Brayden Gautreau won by 22-7 technical fall at 175 pounds, and senior Louden Stradling posted a 2-1 decision win at 150 pounds.
Gautreau enters next weekend’s individual state finals as the No. 2 seed in his weight class, with a 41-1 record. Stradling is the top seed in his weight with a 40-0 record.
The Devils qualified seven boys and one girl for the individual finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
Freshman Riley Hush is the No. 2 seed at 215 pounds, with a 14-0 record.
Freshman Jaron Bensinger (106, 37-8 record), junior Ty Bensinger (190 29-1), freshman Zane Willobee (157, 26-7) and sophomore Caden Sides (285, 31-7) earned No. 3 seeds, while sophomore Sunni LaFond is the No. 2 seed at 110 pounds in the girls tournament with a 26-13 mark.
