DETROIT — Gaylord’s John Henry Sosa and Chayse LaJoie fell in the individual state finals Saturday afternoon at Ford Field.
Each finish the season state runner-ups individually after leading a Blue Devil team to a state runner-up trophy at the Division 2 team finals last Saturday.
Sosa fell in a 9-5 decision to Andrew Hughes of Charlotte in the 125 bracket of Division II. LaJoie lost 4-3 to Austin Boone of Lowell.
Sosa was taken down twice in the first two periods, then another two times in the third. He scored his five points off escapes.
The score of LaJoie’s match was tied at two points apiece after both scored on escapes at the end of the second period. LaJoie chose bottom at the second intermission and went up a point on an escape. Boone took down LaJoie with 1:32 in the period to take a one point lead and win.
Rico Brown fell to Dru Wilson of Warren Woods Tower by a 5-3 decision in the 5th place match, finishing 6th in the tournament at 130.
Central trio earn all-state nods
Traverse City Central’s trio of state qualifiers each picked up wins in the seventh place match to medal.
Dutch Ballan, Damien Ballan and Remy Cotton each lost their first matches of the day in the third round of the consolation bracket. In the seventh place matches later in the day, each of the three then won.
Dutch Ballan (103) pinned Gauge Schadewald of New Baltimore Anchor Bay seven seconds after the start of the second period; Damien Ballan won by medical forfeit; Cotton won by a 7-4 decision over Ty Wyka of Dearborn Edsel Ford.
Damien Ballan finished with a 50-6 season. Freshmen Dutch Ballan (48-6) and Cotton (42-10) each crossed the 40-win line.
Halstead falls in Third place match
Grayling’s Max Halstead picked up a win in the consolation semifinals, then fell in the 3rd place match at 152 to Cole Hanson of Gladstone.
Halstead finished fourth in the tournament with all-state honors.
Joe Armstrong and Zach Duncan each reached the seventh place match.
Armstrong majored Noah Harris of Richmond 13-5 to place 7th, Duncan fell to Kyle Andrews of Shepherd 8-5.
Mancelona’s Grosser places 8th
Isaiah Grosser fell in both of his matches Saturday and earned 8th place.
Grosser lost 3-2 to Andrew Quinn of Mason County Central, then 6-0 by Colin McCaffery of Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.