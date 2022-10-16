TRAVERSE CITY — Throughout time, sports traditions have come and gone. Schools in the Traverse City area have some team oriented traditions that have stuck around, while others have traditions that has transformed into a school-wide.
During the summer, people from all over flocked to Turtle Creek Stadium to watch the Traverse City Pit Spitters. After every home win, they played “All Summer Long” by Kid Rock. The Traverse City West boys soccer team has a similar tradition to the Spitters — but a different song.
The Titans play “Wonderwall” by Oasis after a win. While “Wonderwall” isn’t much of a song to get hyped to after every win, the meaning behind how it came about is what makes it memorable.
Players from the 2017-2018 team sat to watch a show on Amazon Prime called “All or Nothing,” which follows the professional soccer club Manchester City.
“We started watching that, and it was a good way to bond,” TC West head coach Matt Griesinger said. “It’s kind of a good way to follow the season of a professional team, and Man City did it at the end of their game after they won — and all of a sudden, a group of seniors started playing it on the bus after we won.”
That tradition took on a life of its own. While the current seniors weren’t around when it started, they have adapted it as one of their own. Seniors Trae Collins and Ian Robertson noted that they know most of the words after four years.
After their 2-1 win against Petoskey a few weeks ago, Robertson was ready for the bus ride back home. When asked after the win if “Wonderwall” was going to be played on the bus ride home, Robertson smiled and laughed.
“You already know what’s being played,” he said with a smirk.
To put it into perspective, since the 2017-2018 season, “Wonderwall” has played about 100 times. The current seniors have heard the Oasis ballad more than 50 times.
TC West’s dominance over the past few seasons can be heard by the number of times that song has been played.
Because some of the players weren’t on the team when the tradition started, sometimes traditions die. Griesinger said if the current seniors on the team felt they needed to change scenery, he would allow things to change for the better of the team.
“When things organically come about, that just means that it’s leaders on the team who are taking themselves and a group of guys on the journey,” Griesinger said. “To do anything else from a coaching perspective would be fake — it would be contrived.”
Griesinger is in favor of team leaders switching things up if it doesn’t fit the current mood of the team. Other teams throughout the Traverse City area have similar traditions that have been going on longer than that.
One, in particular, is at Traverse City St. Francis and the Gladiator volleyball team.
Like at a college sorority, the Gladiators have big and little sisters. The concept is for the two to become friends and create a bond that can last a lifetime. The only difference is, in a sorority, the seniors have a freshman as their little sister, and by the middle of the semester, there’s a big ceremony dedicated to finding out who has you.
As for the girls on the volleyball team, they find out before their last game of the season, but in the same fashion.
Before the season starts, the girls draw names out of the hat but can’t tell anyone who they have. At the last game of the season, the players reveal who they have by giving them a gift. But instead of writing “secret sister” on the notes, they write in their names.
Oftentimes the players have an idea who it is, but sometimes they don’t. St. Francis head coach Kathleen Nance said it’s tricky to keep it a secret because, at times, you are aware of who has you and vice versa.
“It’s funny because I think everyone knew who they had by the first home game,” said Nance, laughing. “They ended up having to redraw names just to keep it a secret again.”
“Secret sisters” is designed to show encouragement and a way to express to your teammates how much they mean to you. During the Dig Pink game, the girls were able to decorate their secret sister’s locker in everything pink.
Just around the corner from their lockers, St. Francis tennis coach Dane Fosgard does a similar tradition that involves encouragement, but from former players.
For the past few seasons, Fosgard has made any girls player who makes it to the state finals reach out to former girls’ tennis state finalists to get some insight about the whole experience. It’s one way to keep the Gladiators tennis community still connected
A lot of traditions are kept in the house, just like the “secret sisters,” because it’s like a badge of honor to be a part of that team.
At Traverse City Central, they have a few traditions. One tradition they do, is after every football game, win or lose, they sing their fight song to the public.
Another tradition that isn’t done the same way as today but is memorable to Athletic Director Justin Thorington is when he was a part of the wrestling team at TC Central.
Thorington said when he was a Trojan wrestler, they had a unique way of finding out if you made the team. If you understood what the mantra was — you made the team. “FWO” was the mantra that the wrestlers identified themselves as.
When asked what it means, Thorington laughed, and said he’s not allowed to tell because it’s only for wrestlers to know — while noting it’s not inappropriate.
“You get to find out if you are on the team,” he said. “It was kind of our identity, something that connected us and gave us our identity,” he said. “In retrospect, it’s our pillars of our program and philosophy of our style of wrestling that was tied into that as well.”
Thorington said that as a “smooth move” by head coach Dean Hern.
“It gives meaning and a vision that kids can understand,” Thorington said.
The wrestling teams’ mantra today is building championships, which is something that the public knows because it is on the back of their t-shirts. But to have something strictly for your team is something that Thorington still remembers after years of graduating.
“That mantra of FWO is something that still means something to me today, and I think that’s the power of high school sports,” he said. “The sense of belonging and that bind of a family outside of your family or even for a lot of kids that is your sense of family.”
Most of the sports at TC Central have their own team mantra. Trojan volleyball head coach Emily Wilbert turned the selection of picking a mantra into a team bonding experience.
The volleyball team mantra this year is “Passion, Grit, and Purpose.” The girls on the team each got a t-shirt with those three words on it. Every year the mantra either changes or stays the same. It depends on what the mood of the team is like before the season starts.
What separates the three of these schools from each other is they have their own identity and culture they bring. The one thing they each have in common is creating memories for the athletes to remember when it’s time to step away from the game.
For some athletes, these traditions are what they’ll get to talk about with their high school friends or at high school reunions. Being a part of those traditions is like being a part of a family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.