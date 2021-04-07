LAKE CITY — McBain’s dream season left the Ramblers wondering Tuesday.
The Division 3 No. 1-ranked team fell 53-50 to No. 3 Iron Mountain and Mr. Basketball finalist Foster Wonders, who scored 38 points, or just over 70% of the Mountaineers’ output himself.
No one else scored more than five for Iron Mountain (18-0). McBain ends the campaign 16-1.
Wonders and a disastrous second-quarter drought proved to be the difference.
“That’s happened to us a few times, clicking along and then we’ll have our moments where we stop executing offensively and doing what we’re supposed to do,” McBain 27th-year head coach Bruce Koopman said. “I don’t know if we get a little complacent in what we’re doing.”
Dante Basanese and Caleb Evosevich-Hynes chased after Mason Heuker, largely taking away the 6-foot-5 long-range shooter. Heuker did drill a baseline 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to send the game into the intermission tied at 22 for his only bucket.
“Dante and Evo just did a heck of a job chasing him around and going under the screens,” Iron Mountain head coach Bucky Johnson said. “Just getting around in front of him so he couldn’t just stand on the 3-point line.”
Heuker’s 3-pointer at the horn also turned out to be McBain only field goal of the second quarter. The Ramblers led 19-12 after one quarter, but Wonders scored nine of 10 Mountaineer points in the second stanza to end the half with 17.
Iron Mountain started off the third quarter with a 9-0 run as well to completely turn the game around. The first seven of those nine didn’t come from Wonders.
Koopman said the Ramblers targeted a game in the 50s, and got their wish.
“We knew there were methodical offensively,” Johnson said. “We wanted a little higher scoring game. But some of that credit goes to them and the way they run their offense. They are patient and disciplined, and then they played good defensively and they made it hard on us.”
McBain used its height advantage to pound the boards in the first quarter, not allowing the Mountaineers second shots. That turned around in the second quarter.
“Well, they’re big,” Johnson said. “We knew rebounding is one of their strengths. Once our kids caught up to the speed of the game and we did do some changes defensively in our matchups in our coverage, we got the right people guarding the right people.”
“Iron Mountain got a little bit more physical and that’s what you do at this level,” Koopman said. “That kind of knocked us on our heels for a little bit, but we didn’t quit, we didn’t roll over.”
Kaiden McGillis led McBain with 22 points, in addition to drawing the unenviable task of guarding a guy averaging 35 points a game and headed to play Division 1 ball at Southern Illinois. Wonders broke the Upper Peninsula’s career scoring mark this season.
“He’s a tough player, man,” the 6-foot-5 McGillis said. “I mean he’s just as tall as I am and he can shoot, pretty much right over me and that’s saying a lot. He’s a good player and you don’t come across that at all. He’s a really good player and he’s respectful on the floor and I really respect him.”
Connor Murphy added 15 for McBain and Daniel Rodenbaugh eight.
“I don’t know how you guard a kid that shoots 10 feet behind the line with two guys facing him and drains nothing but the bottom of the net,” Koopman said. “It wasn’t like they were bouncing in.”
Iron Mountain, which moves on to play Schoolcraft at the Breslin Student Events Center at Michigan State University on Thursday, built a 10-point advantage by the end of the third quarter, 38-28, punctuated by a Wonders’ step-back 3-pointer off the dribble.
McBain made a fourth-quarter surge to make it a game again, with a McGillis 3-pointer drawing the Ramblers within five with 24 ticks left and two Murphy free throws trimming the margin to three with 12.7 left. Wonders drew his fourth foul with 1:21, then switched off of guarding McGillis. Wonders hasn’t fouled out this season, and said this was the first game he picked up a fourth.
“Just down the stretch, we persevered,” Wonders said. “We got a little bit of a lead and got out by 12 and then they fought back because they’re a great team. There’s a reason why they were undefeated and they made it really interesting. We just persevered and made our free throws when it counted out, and that’s what we’ve been doing all year.”
The Mountaineers go to the Final Four having beaten both the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams, as they defeated Oscoda in the regional finals. Each was that team’s first loss of the season.
“I mean we persevered through so much this year, only having eight guys and having four new starters in the mix,” Wonders said. “Just losing all that we did last year, I knew these guys would be up for it and I’m just so happy that we’re able to accomplish this and it feels so sweet right now.”
Koopman, who’s just shy of 500 career boys basketball wins, said he plans to return next year for a 28th season at the helm.
The Ramblers lose their entire starting lineup, plus five more seniors.
“We’ve got some good young kids,” Koopman said. “We’re missing some guard play, but we have some good size. We’ll see what happens.”