MAPLE CITY — The girls on Glen Lake’s basketball team spent much of the last year with a sour taste in their mouths.
Friday was like a big gulp of fresh, ice cold water.
The Lakers took home the Division 3 district title with a 69-52 victory over Traverse City St. Francis on the Lakers home court Friday night.
“We had a sour taste all summer,” Lakers’ head coach Jason Bradford said. “I don’t know how many times you can really say it without you know doing it too much, but the girls are focused because of it.”
Bradford was speaking of the Lakers first-round playoff exit in 2019. The Lakers were favored to win the district, much like this season, but fell to Manton on opening night.
The Lakers players felt an enormous sense of relief after reaching the goal they set more than a year ago.
“We’ve been working so hard in practice, staying longer, shooting extra, extra free throws and running,” Lakers junior Hailey Helling said. “That is what makes it super special for us.”
The Gladiators knew they had a tall task in the district final and had been preparing for this matchup for weeks according to head coach Tyler Schell.
“The one thing that we’ve talked about all season long is coming out with fire, especially in these bigger games, and we struggled to do that earlier in the season,” he said. “(My team) came out and they bought into it and you know it’s on them for the energy.”
The Glads brought the fight to the Lakers throughout the first quarter, jumping out to an 11-3 lead before the Lakers scored their first field goal with only 97 seconds to go in the quarter. TCSF held a 14-9 lead after one but a huge 12-point run when the game was tied at 22 apiece turned the game into the Lakers hands.
Glen Lake found itself at the line 13 times in the second quarter, using the free points to open up a 34-22 halftime lead.
TC St. Francis found itself in foul trouble in the first half and it made a difference in the Glads lineup.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we were in foul trouble entire game,” Schell said. “I had three girls with three fouls at halftime and two with two. All our starters were in foul trouble.
“When your rotation gets messed up at kind of a crucial part of the game and you want those bodies in there and they couldn’t be in there, it’s just tough.”
Sophomore Grace Bradford led the Lakers’ second-quarter charge, netting 13 in the second and 17 before the break. Bradford ended with 25 points and 14 rebounds.
The lead grew to as many as 20 points in the third quarter before the Glads were able to reel in the Lakers for a small chunk of the final stanza.
TC St. Francis wasn’t able to stop the Lakers once they got rolling and continued foul trouble made it tough for aggressive catch-up play.
“We are a super young team and I think early in the season we definitely showed that,” Schell said. “I think tonight just shows how much they have grown up.”
Helling added 17 points and three steals for the Lakers while Jessica Robbins netted 10 points.
The Gladiators were led by Cara Franke with 15 points followed by Maggie Napont, who hit four 3-pointers, with 12 points.
“They (TCSF) came out and they played, they gave us some battle which is great and will help us down the road,” Jason Bradford said. “We talked about being focused, finishing and hard work. If we do those three things, we will finish at the end.”
The Lakers (20-3) will head to Grayling to take on Pinconning (17-6) in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.
