TRAVERSE CITY — It all started with a Barbie four-wheeler in 2006.
You know, the small, plastic vehicles kids drive around in. This one crashed, setting off a friendship that lasts to this day.
Traverse City Central’s Emma Turnquist and Traverse City West’s Leah Allen grew up as best friends ever since Turnquist lost control of the Barbie vehicle and ended up in a ditch in Allen’s front yard.
“It was super slow, but I didn’t know how to control it,” Turnquist said. “And that’s where it took me.”
The pair of 3-year-olds started up a friendship almost immediately. They were neighbors near Silver Lake Elementary, but previously hadn’t met each other.
“Emma was my first friend,” Allen said. “My dad was pretty excited about that.”
Their moms Shannon Allen and Karen Turnquist became best of friends as well, creating a bond that lingers, even though the Turnquists since moved a couple blocks away.
“There’s a long span of memories,” Shannon Allen said. “Emma would just come over and spend the day with us. It was just awesome. She’s need like a daughter to me, and I know it’s the same way with Leah to Karen.”
Shannon Allen and Karen Turnquist graduated from Traverse City high schools a year apart and lived on the same block, but never met each other until that day the four-wheeler missed the Allen’s driveway. The Turnquists thought the girls were the same age and should meet each other.
The girls attended different schools every year except kindergarten. Turnquist’s parents wanted her to graduate from the same school they did, despite currently living in the West district.
Wednesday’s match at Traverse City Central could be the last time they get to face each other. Nobody is sure the season will make it to completion, but they have a second Central-West game slated Sept. 30 at West.
They both started playing volleyball in fourth grade. Each skipped the freshman team and played junior varsity as freshmen, moving up to varsity as sophomores. Turnquist, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, and Allen, a 5-foot-10 middle blocker, both are among the tallest girls at their Division 1 schools.
They even work together at River Outfitters, both starting two years ago.
“It’s like we’re twins, but from different moms and dads,” Emma Turnquist said.
Allen started out as the taller one, until Turnquist caught up to her in middle school.
They played club volleyball for North Shore — under current TC Central coach Jen Wright — for two years.
“It’s awesome,” Karen Turnquist said. “A lot of kids don’t have friendships that last that long. They’re like sisters. Leah is known as the package deal.”
The families often vacation together, and split hotel rooms during their club volleyball road trips.
The two keep the rivalry competitive, but friendly.
Their sophomore year, Allen said she blocked Turnquist at the net and got in her face. Turnquist returned the favor a couple points later.
“I usually just look at her and start laughing,” Allen said.
Allen’s Titans dominated the rivalry when they were freshmen and sophomores, but Turnquist’s Trojans turned the tables last year to take two of three matchups.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Shannon Allen said of the girls’ on-court rivalry coming to an end this season. “It’s been absolutely amazing to watch them play together and as rivals. You can see the little smirks they do to each other across the net.”
Emma leads the Trojans in kills; Leah paces the Titans in blocks. Both teams started the season 6-0.
Even their numbers are close; Turnquist wears No. 11, while Allen donned No. 12 until this season, when she switched to No. 3.
Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. will have a limited number of spectators, with each family of players getting two tickets. The Titans and Trojans played their first games this season with virtually no fans in attendance.
