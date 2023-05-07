BELLAIRE —Bellaire senior Jacey Somers had ice in her veins every time she stepped onto the court. Her exceptional scoring ability and team-first mentality earned her the honor as the 2023 Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
"It's cool to be selected, and it's an amazing feeling," Somers said. "I'd hoped I get it, but there are so many great players in our area who deserve it as well."
To master her role models — Kobe Bryant's fadeaways and Michael Jordan's jump shots — Somers got game.
"My coaches introduced me to Kobe's fadeaway my freshman year when I was first on varsity because I was more of a post player," Somers said. "He thought that was a good move to implement, and it's grown ever since."
Her coach, Brad Fischer, spoke highly of Somers in her four seasons as an Eagle. Fischer just wrapped up his 15th season at Bellaire, and he puts Somers as one of the greats in the area.
"It's hard to find words to describe her other than 'special' or 'phenomenal,'" Fischer said. "She'll admit that she was born with the special ability and didn't rest on her laurels. This was a once-in-a-lifetime player for our area and beyond."
Bellaire's all-time leading scorer at 1,445 points had three 35-point and two 30-point games and scored in double figures in 23 out of 24 games.
"Molly Poole was an amazing player, and I respect her so much," Somers said of surpassing Bellaire's leading scorer. "When I broke the record, it felt like all the hard work had paid off."
When she isn't scoring, she's down in the paint getting rebounds. Somers averaged 15.8 a game.
Of all the stats and moments in Somers's career, Fischer recalled when Somers put the team on her back and scored 10 points against Mancelona with under a minute to wheel her team back from down nine.
"We all wanted to win; and for it to come down to the wire, it was exciting but a little nerve-racking," Somers said. "I went into that mindset and told myself we aren't losing this game."
The love for the game started when she was in second grade watching her brother play and attending her dad's basketball practices. Basketball has been a part of Somers' household, dating back to her grandpa when he played.
Basketball also brought out a side of Somers that wasn't there when she first joined the team. Fischer remembers when she was the quietest person on the team.
The Rochester commit confessed that she wasn't the most outgoing person on the team when she first joined, but when asked to lead the team her junior season, she turned to her idol for guidance.
"I love (Kobe's) leadership because I've had to take on the role of being the leader the past two years and watching him being the best leaders I've ever seen. It's been cool to have him as a role model," Somers said.
Somers learned more about herself when asked to be a leader. She loved the idea of leading a team and being that person to set an example for her teammates.
"Being a leader taught me a lot of things about the person I could be," she said.
Fischer said her numbers are one thing, but her leadership abilities should not go unnoticed.
"We have to give her teammates a lot of credit this year because they understood that she's a special player, and it's my job to run sets for her," Fischer said. "The way her team supported her and wasn't envious of her because they knew Jacey deserved it."
Fischer said Somers also made him a better coach.
"I felt I had an obligation to her as somebody who has that special talent and tries to get her ready for the next level," he said.
When Somers isn't playing basketball, she is watching it. This past March, Somers was glued to her television watching University of Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark or Louisiana State University's Angel Reese light it up all season.
"I enjoyed watching how Iowa made it to the championship because I am a huge [Clark] fan," Somers said. "I think she's an inspiration to younger players."
Now, Somers is an inspiration to girls in Bellaire and beyond.
DREAM TEAM
Jacey Somers, Bellaire, Sr. (Player of the Year) — Somers soared her way into the record books. She broke the all-time scoring record, posting 1,445 points — 572 total points this season. She averaged a double-double with 23 points, 15.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 5.8 blocks, and 5.5 steals a game. The Ski Valley Conference Player of the Year landed on the BCAM Best of the Best team and D4 Associated Press first-team all-state.
Maggie Napont, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr. — Napont was a standout guard at St. Francis, scoring over 1,000 career points and averaging 16.5 points per game. Her 3-point range was lethal, ranking as the second-best in the BCAM with a 51.72% average. Napont will be playing basketball at Michigan Tech University.
Maddie Bradford, Glen Lake, Sr. — Bradford rung out her senior year by helping Glen Lake win their first Division 4 girls' basketball title since 1978. She averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 3.3 assists a game. Bradford tied her game-high of 28 points in the state finals. Her championship performance was named the Top 10 performance at the state tournament.
Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake, Sr. — Hogan played a vital role in Glen Lake's championship run, nearly achieving a triple-double in the state semifinals. She became a 1,000-point club member with impressive stats and received multiple awards, including as the Division 4 Associated Press Player of the Year.
Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids, Sr. — Standfest had an exceptional season with the Elks, averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. She played a vital role in taking her team to the Division 3 state quarterfinals. Her dedication and enthusiasm earned her several accolades, including a spot on BCAM's Best for D3 list.
MacKenzie Bisballe, Lake City, Jr. — This season, Bisballe played exceptionally well on the court, scoring an average of 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Bisballe's impressive performance resulted in breaking Lake City's single-season scoring record with a total of 490 points.
Freshman of the Year: Kayla Milarch, Buckley — Milarch had a successful debut season, earning a spot on the second-team all-Northwest Conference. The multi-talented athlete averaged 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 2 steals per game. Milarch's had games where she exceeded her average, scoring 15 points.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kayla McCoy, Mesick, Jr. — The junior guard set a new record with 14 steals in a game. Throughout the season, McCoy achieved 144 steals, ranking her among the top in the country, division, and state. She also set a school record with 44 points in a single game.
Coach of the Year: Jason Bradford, Glen Lake — Bradford was named Coach of the Year for the second straight year after leading Glen Lake to its first Division 4 state championship in over 40 years with a 26-2 record and four-year undefeated streak in Northwest Conference.
SECOND TEAM
Gwyneth Bramer, TC St. Francis, Sr. — The AP all-stater wrapped up her season averaging 15.05 points and 6.08 rebounds per game. Bramer also became a member of the 1,000-point club.
Avery Parker, Gaylord, Sr. — The Big North Player of the Year ended her season with 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She got an honorable mention from BCAM and will pursue basketball at Northwood.
Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs, So. — Flynn is a pure shooter, as evidenced by her impressive stats. She averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, leading the northern Michigan area in points. Her shot-making skills earned her a spot on the first-team all-Lake Michigan and BCAM Best of the Best for Division 3.
Elly Sexton, Brethren, Jr. — The three-year starter capped off the season averaging 10.33 points a game and 10.25 rebounds a game. Sexton helped her team start 13-0. She was part of a Bobcats team that held teams under 40 points a game. For her efforts, Sexton earned first-team all-West Michigan 'D' and helped the school win its first district game in six seasons.
Alie Bisballe, Lake City, Jr. — Bisballe helped her team earn a conference title and led her team in assists and rebounds while averaging 11.1 points per game. In the postseason, Bisballe averaged 17 points and 9 rebounds a game before getting eliminated in the regional finals.
Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes, Sr. — Wandire was a standout basketball player this season, averaging 23 points per game and helping her team reach the Division 4 regional finals. Wandrie was recognized as one of the top two players in the Ski Valley Conference.
THIRD TEAM
Lucia France, TC Central, So. — The sophomore center had a great game, limiting Gaylord star Avery Parker to 10 points in three-fourths of the game and breaking the school record for rebounds with 18. She had eight games with a double-double and was picked for the first-team all-Big North.
Audrey Smith, Lake Leelanau, Sr. — The three-year starter set a school record for girls basketball with seven made 3-pointers in a game and finished with 63 on the season while shooting 40% from behind the arc. Smith averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Lindsay Cross, East Jordan, Sr. — The Red Devils' team captain ended her senior season averaging 13.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. The North Central Michigan College commit landed on the first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference.
Macey Bebble, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Bebble made 60 3-pointers and averaged 16 points per game this season. She helped lead the Snowbirds to the Division 4 regional championship and was named first-team all-Ski Valley.
Gloria Stepanovich, Benzie Central, Sr — The three-year starter averaged 12.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She had a shooting percentage of 40% from the field and 63% from the line. Her impressive performance earned her a spot on the first-team all-Northwest Conference.
Jocelyn Tobias, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Tobias had a successful final season, averaging 13.3 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. For her efforts, she made the first team all-Ski Valley Conference.
FOURTH TEAM
Rylan Finstrom — Grayling, Jr — The Vikings' junior center ended her season with an impressive double-double average of 11 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Katelyn Wagamott, Central Lake, Sr. — The senior captain averaged 13.4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4.7 steals per game. She received recognition as the second-team all-Sky Valley.
Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Schultz landed on the D4 BCAM Best of the Best as she averaged 13 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. Her offensive ability helped her team reach the D4 regional championship.
Leah Helsel, Manton, Sr. — The All-Highland selection racked up 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game. The four-year starter is in line to be a valedictorian of her class.
Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr. — Marlatt earned first-team all-Ski Valley Conference after averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
Carly Bennett, Onekama, Sr — Bennett landed on the second-team all-Northwest Conference, averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2 steals a game to help her squad win a district title.
FIFTH TEAM
Jakiah Brumfield, TC Central, So. —Brumfield's defensive presence landed her on the all-Big North honorable mention list. She was another strong defender on the floor, finishing with 77 total steals and 70 total deflections.
Kara Johnson, Benzie Central, Sr. — Averaging 12.9 points, 2.1 assists, and 3.9 blocks per game, Johnson landed on the all-Northwest first-team. She shot 40% from the floor and 68% from the charity stripe.
Sydney Grusczynski, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Grusczynski had an average of 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She played a role in leading the team to the Division 4 regional finals. she was recognized with an all-Ski Valley first-team honor and received a D4 BCAM honorable mention.
Kaylyn Johnson, Manistee Catholic, Sr. — Johnson averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game, earning her a spot on the D3 BCAM honorable mentions list and the all-West Michigan D' first-team.
Hannah Grahn, Kingsley, Sr. — The first team all-Northwest Conference pick led the Stags with 11 points, 9.0 boards, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Grahn helped lead her team to a district title.
Leah Fleis, Lake Leelanau St Mary, Jr. — Fleis dominated and consistently achieved a double-double by scoring 10 points and 10 boards per game. Her 6-foot height made her an excellent center who could control the inside and, when necessary, shoot 3-pointers.
SIXTH TEAM
Catelyn Heethuis, TC Central, Sr. — Despite dealing with a shoulder injury, Heethuis received an honorable mention in Division 1 BCAM and was named to first-team all-Big North. She managed 8.63 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.63 assists per game as a right-handed shooter.
Jayna Edmondson, Manistee, Jr. — Edmondson earned a spot on the first-team all-West Michigan by maintaining an average of 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Kahli Heuker, McBain, Sr. — The 5-foot-10 senior helped her team get to the Division 3 regional finals and made it on D3 BCAM honorable mention list. The two-time all-Highland selection averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
Elli Miller, Leland, So. — Miller received an honorable mention on the Northwest Conference and Division 4 BCAM lists for her impressive stats: 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.
Alexis Kozlowski, Gaylord, Sr. — Kozlowski was a valuable asset to her team, contributing 11 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 3.7 steals per game. Her impressive performance earned her a spot on the second-team all-Big North Conference.
Garyson Guy, Petoskey, Sr. — The Petoskey senior scored 16 points in the Big North title game, surpassing her average of 9.3. She was selected for first-team all-Big North Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mikayla Thompson, TC West Jr.; Reagan LaCross, TC West, So.; Sophie Simon, TC Central, Sr.; Halli Warner, TC Central, Sr. Adrianna Spranger, TC St. Francis, Jr.; Julia Jones, GT Academy, Sr.; Joslyn Seeley, Cadillac, Sr.; Bayani Collins, Charlevoix, Jr.; Abbey Wright, Charlevoix, Jr.; Kenzie Bromley, Petoskey, Sr.; Meghan Keen, Gaylord, Sr.; Stella Estes, Brethren, So.; Mallory Lowe, Leland, Jr.; Grace Kidd, Manistee CC, Jr.; Laurie Wilder, Manton, Jr; Emma Nickerson, Lake City, Sr.; June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan, So.; Olivia Mikowski, Glen Lake, Sr.; Grace Lewis, Kingsley, Jr.; Liberty Perry, Central Lake, Sr.; Evelyn VanTol, Frankfort, Sr.; Kylee Harris, Frankfort, Sr.; Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids, Jr.; Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids, Sr.; Caroline Guy, Petoskey, Sr.; Makayla Watkins, Grayling, Jr.; Morgan Deming, Boyne City, Sr.
