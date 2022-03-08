MAPLE CITY — Josh Lavely said he wasn’t much of a free-throw shooter until the last year or so.
He was perfect Monday. Lavely and Mason Travis led an Elk Rapids basketball team that was also near perfect from the line to knock off Division 3 district host Glen Lake 66-58.
“We’ve been working on free throws a lot as a team and I’ve been working on it a lot,” Lavely said.
Lavely not only scored nine of his 19 points from the line, but none of his charity shots even clipped the rim.
Travis, meanwhile, scored 11 of his 13 points from the stripe, knocking down 11-of-12 in the fourth quarter. He hit one early bucket off a steal and then helped the Elks steal a game from Glen Lake that the Lakers led by eight in the third quarter.
“We always put a big emphasis on making free throws because they’re always game-changers,” Travis said. “That definitely was the case tonight.”
One of the toughest districts in the state started out with a bang Monday. Or, rather, a free-throw swish.
Elk Rapids (15-6) connected on 24 of 27 from the line, or 89 percent. Glen Lake (15-6) shot 6-for-8 from the line.
“I haven’t seen that in two years I’ve been coaching high school,” Lakers head coach Rob Flaska said. “You see that maybe in college every so often. It’s incredible, but they’re a great shooting team.”
It’s the Elks’ first win over the Lakers since Dec. 13, 2011. In that span, Glen Lake topped the Elks twice in a season five times, with each of those second times coming in the postseason. Glen Lake won 50-46 in the opener for both teams.
“They got us the first game here,” Lavely said. “It was just nice to come back and take one from them in their hometown. We’re coming for the rest of the teams in the district.”
All five teams in this district not only produced winning records, but each finished in the top two of their respective conferences — with No. 3 Traverse City St. Francis (18-2, 14-0 Lake Michigan), No. 10 Benzie Central (17-3, 13-1 Northwest) and Mancelona (14-6, 14-2 Ski Valley) joining the Lakers (15-6, 12-2 Northwest) and Elks (15-6, 10-4 Lake Michigan).
“We just played Tawas, and their coach said this is the toughest district in the state,” Elk Rapids third-year head coach Kevin Ball said. “I personally agree. I mean, you have two ranked teams in here, and every team that’s in the district has a winning record.”
The Elks play Benzie in Wednesday’s early game at 5:30 p.m. followed by St. Francis against Mancelona at approximately 7 p.m.
“I’ve never seen a district like this,” Lavely said. “Up north basketball is getting better. I’m excited for the next two games, and they’re going to be battles.”
The district championship game is back at Glen Lake on Friday.
Elk Rapids pulled within one at halftime on a last-second shot by Ryan McGuire to trail 25-24 after Henry Plumstead hit a buzzer-beater of his own to end the first quarter with a 3-pointer.
Lavely and Glen Lake’s Luke Hazelton each scored 19. Lavely also grabbed 16 rebounds, including nine offensive.
“Our kids showed a lot of fight,” Ball said.
Travis added 13 for the Elks. Jack Spencer pitched in nine, and Spencer Ball had six points and four steals. Junior guard Caleb Kerfoot came off the bench for 13 points to spark the Elks.
“Caleb has come on,” Kevin Ball said. “He’s really picked up his defensive intensity as well, and he can hit shots.”
Spencer hit back-to-back long 3-pointers sandwiched around an Ethan Steffke layup to pull the Elks within seven in the mid-third quarter.
Elk Rapids went on an 11-0 run in the fourth, with five of that coming from the line as Elk Rapids quickly reached the bonus. Down 57-50, Glen Lake couldn’t chip away much as the Elks kept hitting free throws, despite 3-pointers from Neil Ihme and Hazelton.
Ihme scored 15 for Glen Lake to give the two Lakers’ bigs 34 of the team’s 58 points. Connor Ciolek and Sean Galla each added eight before fouling out in the final minute. Ciolek also had four blocks and two steals.
“They got after us, pressured us and hurried us,” Flaska said. “That was a difference in the game. They hounded us and made it difficult for us to get into our offense.”
The Elks face Benzie Central on Wednesday for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Huskies moved into this district just this year after dropping down from Division 2 to add another quality team to an already tough bracket.
“I don’t know how it keeps going that way,” Ball said. “It’d be nice to have one year where we have a couple of teams that might be a little bit more beatable. But to win championships, you have to beat the best.”
