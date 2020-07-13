FRANKFORT — There's not a whole lot more one can accomplish in high school than Haley Myers.
Add one more to the near-perfect list.
The Frankfort shortstop earned runner-up honors in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association's Miss Softball voting.
Her high school coach, Mike Thompson, drove to Mount Pleasant to see Myers play in a travel tournament Saturday and give her the news personally. Not coincidentally, her Valkyries team posted a 6-0 record with the Panthers star playing shortstop and outfield.
"Originally, I didn't know he nominated me for it," Myers said of her coach, who is one of 11 MHSSCA board of directors members. "I know Olivia Tomaszewski got it a couple years ago, so to be compared to a player like that is exciting."
Tomaszewski is one of five Frankfort players to finish runner-up for the award, doing so in 2018. She's joined by Laney Eubank (2009), Allison Webber (2008) and Jenny Elliott (2007). The Panthers' Mandy Kittleson won the award outright in its first year 1994.
"She was up against some of the best players in Michigan," Thompson said of Myers. "She put up amazing numbers against great competition. There's nothing left for her to do."
The MHSSCA awards two Miss Softball awards each year, one to a hitter and another for a pitcher.
Escanaba's Gabi Salo followed up her 2019-20 Gatorade Michigan Softball Player of the Year honor with Miss Softball for pitching. Salo committed to play at Wisconsin.
Clarkston catcher Hannah Cady, a Northwestern recruit, claimed the hitters Miss Softball after she drove in 76 runs as a junior. Traverse City Central catcher Heidi Walters drove in 71 that same season.
Myers was the Division 4 hitter nominee. Each of the three divisional nominees that don't win Miss Softball earn runner-up status.
The Frankfort valedictorian and homecoming queen wraps up her Panthers career with multiple team records, even missing her senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic. She’s the school’s all-time leader in doubles (49) and batting average (.540) and set a new mark for single-season runs scored with 75 in 2018.
She hit 29 career homers, scored 210 runs and drove in 135, averaging well over an RBI a game as the Panthers posted a 91-24 record in her three seasons. She's also remarkably consistent, as her seasonal high school batting averages are all within 12 thousandths of each other at .533 (freshman season), .545 (sophomore) and .542 (junior).
The Aquinas-bound Myers struck out only 15 times in three seasons, including just once as a junior and had almost as many triples (11) as strikeouts. The Michigan state record for career runs (279) was well within play, as she already twice scored more runs in a season than needed as a senior to break that mark. Even only playing three seasons, her name dots the state record books 10 times.
The two-time Northwest Conference batting champion, three-time first-team all-state and three-time (and assuredly a fourth coming up) Record-Eagle Dream Team member took Frankfort’s valedictorian honors with a 3.99 grade-point average.
"I hope some day she gets into coaching," Thompson said. "I'd be happy to eventually turn over the program to her."
