TRAVERSE CITY — Frankfort sophomore Carter Kerby was the water boy the last time the Panthers made it to the state finals in 2019, and now he’s three games away from playing in it.
“I was just looking at pictures from that run, and Carter was just a little kid,” Panthers’ head coach David Loney said with a smile. “He sat back for many years, and it was in those huddles that he heard how it works and sees how it is — and when it’s in the heat of the moment.”
The Panthers (17-8) are back in the Division 4 boys basketball state quarterfinals since 2021 after upsetting No. 4-ranked Lake Leelanau St. Mary (20-4) by a 50-44 final at Traverse City West Senior High School on Wednesday.
“I’m going to Burger King and getting a 10-piece nugget meal with some fries after this,” Kerby said with a smile after his team’s upset win.
Loney had to take a minute to soak it in after celebrating with family and friends, but he knows the road is still long.
“It takes some time after a big game like that from the first sound of the horn to the last,” Loney said. “It was a battle. We were up, and we were down, then tied. It was what you would expect coming in tonight.”
The fourth quarter was a roller coaster for both teams as no one held a strong lead. The Eagles had a nine-point lead going into halftime, but that got erased with Frankfort splashing buckets left and right to regain a one-point lead at the end of the third.
“First off, we’re playing a well-coached team, and I will say, Matt (Barnowski) does a great job,” Loney said of St. Mary. “Basketball is a game of runs, and I’ve said it a lot, when you get a team like that, they’re going to make a run.”
The fourth had four lead changes, with neither team leading by more than three points until Frankfort took it over.
Eagles’ seniors Drew Thompson and Dylan Barnowski kept the Panthers lead close with a few baskets; but with under a minute and some change, the Eagles tried to manage the clock by fouling.
Kerby missed a pair of free throws, but the offensive rebound from senior Nick Stevenson helped Frankfort get an extra possession and more points.
The former water boy noted that the pressure was there when he went to the line but said he’s thankful Stevenson hauled in the rebound. The Panthers went flawless from the charity stripe the rest of the game.
Frankfort senior Emmerson Farmer shined bright when the team needed him and finished with a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds.
“We knew we had to focus on (Farmer), and we lost focus a couple of times,” St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said. “He made us pay.”
Farmer forced his only steal of the game, followed by a bucket to push his team up six as the Eagles couldn’t climb back into it. The Panthers held the Eagles to 17 points in the second half.
Thompson finished with team-high 14 points. Shawn Bramer and Barnowski both had 11 points.
After the game, Stevenson couldn’t help but smile.
“I thought we shut down (Bramer) pretty well,” Stevenson said with a smile.
In Monday’s regional semifinals, Frankfort didn’t substitute once. The Panthers went to the bench on Wednesday because senior Xander Sauer got into foul trouble.
The stat book doesn’t show the impact of senior Logan Lewis, but Loney was pleased with how he contributed in other ways.
“I tell my bench all the time that it’s the hardest role to sit on the bench and not know if you are going to play zero minutes or 18,” Loney said. “Kudos to Logan because he sat there and stayed ready. When he came in, we didn’t lose a step and kept our composure.”
Stevenson finished with six points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Sauer had 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
The Panthers continue to prove doubters wrong during their postseason run.
After Monday’s regional semifinals win, some of the Panthers players didn’t shy away from stating everyone believed it wouldn’t be them out of the all teams in the Northwest Conference to go to the state playoffs.
“No one expected us to do that,” Stevenson said. “Feels better than anything, honestly.”
With Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s season ending, the senior class are still legends at their school. This group of seniors helped their state semifinal run last season along with a few others.
“They made history here,” Matt Barnowski said. “The last time we won regionals was 72 years ago, and I told those boys we knew we had something special. I also told them your mark is on the wall at the school forever, and you’ll never be forgotten.”
The Panthers hope to keep their momentum going Tuesday against No. 5 ranked Hillman at Standish-Sterling Central High School. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
