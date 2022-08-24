FRANKFORT — As if the Frankfort-Glen Lake game needed to get any bigger. Now, it’s officially a league game now.
With the contest slated for Week Eight, it could be for the Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Legacy Division championship if things go that way.
The Lakers moved into the Legacy Division this year after competing in the Leaders Division since 2016. Glen Lake played in the NMFC’s Legends Division the league’s first two years (2014-15), making the school the first to play in all three of the conference’s classes.
“It makes it not just a rivalry game,” Frankfort senior quarterback Nick Stevenson said. “We want to win the rivalry, but now if we want to win the conference championship, we have to win that game. It’s going to make it a lot bigger, for sure.”
The Panthers take on Glen Lake to end a run of six straight NMFC games.
“If we’re both in it at that time, it’ll be bigger than what it is. But it’s really hard to get that thing bigger than what it is,” Frankfort head coach Ed Schindler said. “We can make it homecoming or a playoff game, but the Glen Lake game is what it is. ... It is like our Patriot Game.”
Week Eight is where Frankfort’s fortunes changed last year after a 6-1 start.
Lincoln Alcona and Rogers City both opted to play eight-player football just before the season, leaving Frankfort scrambling to fill out the schedule. The Panthers ended up picking up games with Oscoda, playing the Owls in back-to-back weeks, and Hopkins, a Division 5 playoff team with an enrollment more than three times that of Frankfort.
“After that first loss against Hopkins, I think it was downhill from there,” junior middle linebacker Fletcher Anderson said. “So we have to keep the momentum up this year.”
Hopkins won that game 38-18, starting a three-game skid to conclude the season, including a setback against Iron Mountain in the Division 8 playoffs.
“We picked up Hopkins, which is a Class B school,” Schindler said. “We knew that was going to be a tough game to win. We played well against them, just not well enough to win. And then we played for a conference championship and we really felt like that was a game we could have won. I don’t think we played bad at the end of the year.”
The Panthers have several factors pointing toward reversing last year’s late-season drop-off.
Frankfort’s numbers climbed 33 percent from last year, going from 24 to 32. That enabled the Panthers to bring back junior varsity, with 17 varsity players and 15 JV as the school enjoyed a large freshman class.
“We got discouraged the last couple games toward the end of the season,” Stevenson said. “We were as good, if not better, than every team that we played for the last three or four games of the season. We just need to keep that chip on our shoulder and keep grinding and we’ll be fine.”
Stevenson, who transferred from Benzie Central to Frankfort before his junior year, also enters his second year as the starting quarterback. While he played quarterback on JV at Benzie, adjusting to Frankfort’s spread offense and a new school took some time.
“I have a lot more confidence,” Stevenson said. “I have a lot better relationship with the guys on the team. Last year, I came in and was the new kid and they didn’t really know me that well. It’s a lot better and things are rolling better now.”
The Panthers also added to their coaching staff, with Matt Stapleton re-joining the program full time as defensive coordinator. The former Frankfort head coach earned induction into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame this summer, along with Kingsley coach Tim Wooer.
“We’ve got a group that’s coming together,” Schindler said. “We feel good about what we’re doing there. Our kids have really reacted well to coaching.”
Frankfort lost most of its offensive line, including much of the size from last year, but Rocca Anhalt and Aiden Sweeney are back starting on the line with Kade Rosum at tight end. Emmerson Farmer starts again at wide receiver, and Anderson and Ashton Hollenbeck step in at running back. Carter Kirby mans the other receiver spot with Carsen Nostrandt, Tony West and Nolan Clouse filling out the starting offensive line.
Anderson returns at middle linebacker to lead Stapleton’s defense with Farmer, Kerby and Stevenson starting in the secondary.
“We’ve been working on team defense, 11 hats to the ball,” Anderson said. “We’re just going to keep it up.”
Both kicking specialists return from last year in Farmer at punter and kicker Simon Kramer.
“Our guys that are coming back on the skilled side,” Schindler said. “Offensively and defensively, they are playing at a different level than what they played last year,.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.