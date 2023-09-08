BENZONIA — Tristin Griffin and Emmerson Farmer both thought they had the ball.
Frankfort only needed one of them to hit the ground with it.
In the end, Griffin ended up with the ball and the game-winning touchdown catch with 21 seconds remaining in Friday’s nonconference football game at Benzie Central.
The junior homeschool transfer’s 30-yard touchdown grab from Carter Kerby sealed a 27-20 rivalry victory to keep the Panthers undefeated at 3-0. It was the first time the schools that border each other played each other since 2019.
“I wanted it bad, and I wanted to win and get off the field,” Griffin said. “I was cramping, and it was just crazy seeing the look on my teammates’ faces.”
Neither team scored until the final minute of the second half after a wild first half saw them put 40 points on the board. Kerby lofted a pass that Farmer and Griffin both tracked and had in their hands as they fell into the end zone.
If Farmer had caught the ball, he likely would have been ruled down at the 1-yard line, but Griffin landed right on the end zone line with the ball in his hands.
“Emmerson and I came down with that ball at the same time,” Griffin said. “I hit the ground, and it was in my hands and the ref told me it was a touchdown.”
Griffin caught three passes in the game for 70 yards and two scores. He also added four tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack on defense.
“My eyes were on the ball, and I wanted nothing more than the ball,” Farmer said. “Tristin and I both caught it, but he came down with it. I’m just happy one of us got it. No better feeling, really.”
Farmer caught seven passes for 63 yards and a TD, made six stops and intercepted a pass.
“Benzie was talking so much and we just stayed humble, stayed ourselves and we came out on top,” Farmer said. “This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt.”
Better than getting to the Final Four in basketball last spring?
“Close,” Farmer said. “Close.”
Fletcher Anderson ended the game with 39 rushing yards, 30 yards receiving, 17 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Kerby threw for 196 yards, completing 17 of 29 passes, and ran for 45 yards.
“We just played our hearts out,” Griffin said. “We wanted it more. Great team, great coaching staff. We just had to show them what we’re about.”
Frankfort (3-0) was coming off a big 28-15 win over rival Glen Lake, while Benzie (1-2) lost by only one score to Division 8 No. 7-ranked Hudson on the road.
“This is such a growth thing for them to be able to win,” Frankfort head coach Ed Schindler said. “Against a team who has 13 seniors. We have 16 guys, and five of them are sophomores.”
Aiden Sweeney made nine stops on defense for the Panthers. Owen Mills, Ty Beeman and Simon Kramer added seven tackles each.
Dan Wallington completed 15-of-27 passes for 172 yards and ran for 64 more.
Jaxon Childers scored all three Benzie touchdowns, hauling in six catches for 85 yards and rushing 11 times for 66 yards. Jacob Gillison added four catches for 59 yards.
Michael Pfeiffer led the Huskies defense with nine tackles, including two for loss. Childers added eight, and JJ Koscielski picked off a pass.
“It’s a tough one, obviously,” Benzie head coach Jason Katt said. “Two quality clubs going at it. It is a local rivalry. It was a tough way to lose.”
Frankfort tied it 20-20 on a 32-yard Kerby pass to Farmer with 1:28 before the half.
The teams scored on a flurry of four consecutive possessions, starting with Kerby’s 25-yard TD pass to Tristin Griffin 28 seconds before the first quarter ended to cut Benzie’s lead to 14-7 after Kramer’s extra point.
The Huskies surged back up two scores on Childers’ 14-yard run set up by a Tyrone Brouillet 38-yard scamper for a 20-7 advantage.
Frankfort needed only five plays to score again, with Kerby hitting Anderson for a 21-yard TD to trim Benzie’s lead to six at 20-14.
The early first quarter was nearly disastrous for the Panthers as their first drive ended after only two plays on a fumble, the second on a three-and-out, and the third on an interception by Koscielski. Both turnovers led to Benzie scores, a 31-yard reception by Childers and a Childers 2-yard run for a 14-0 lead after Wallington ran in a conversion.
“They were panicking a little bit for sure,” Schindler said. “Then we made a play and got on the board and they started believing again. Coach Stapleton called a great game defensively to shut them down in the second half.”
Benzie took the last two meetings after Frankfort won each season from 2013-15.
Benzie took over hosting the Salute to Service game that’s traditionally been a Kingsley contest the last several years, but the two weren’t playing each other this year due to Northern Michigan Football Conference division shifts.
Both teams wore jerseys with five military branch logos above the nameplate and three first responder group logos below the number. The names on the jerseys represented family and loved ones from military and first responder service.
