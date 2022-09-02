MANCELONA — When the Black Eyed Peas’ hit song “I Got a Feeling”came on during pregame warm-ups, the Frankfort Panthers and running back Ashton Hollenbeck took that literally.
With a Panthers team that has a roster south of 20, Frankfort continues to find ways to win — and in high fashion. Frankfort rolled into Mancelona (1-1) on Thursday night and scored at every chance they could. Quarterback Nick Stevenson finished the night with just 23 passing yards, but that’s all he needed to do in the air to help lead his team to a 53-16 win.
“We needed to be a more physical team when they were. The young guys who played well, they executed the game plan,” Frankfort head coach Ed Schindler said. “I was happy with our play tonight.”
Frankfort (2-0) dominated the run game with their running backs — Fletcher Anderson and Hollenbeck — playing significant roles in the victory. Anderson finished the night with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hollenbeck racked up 107 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nine yards a carry.
“We practice all week, and we have the mindset that we keep the pedal down to the floor no matter what the score is,” Hollenbeck said. “We always say we’re down seven, and we keep our heads down and play as hard as we can.”
The Panthers tallied 28 points in the first half, with majority of them coming from run-designed plays from either Stevenson, Hollenbeck or Anderson.
“Our o-line does a nice job blocking, and our receivers do a good job blocking, but for sure our running backs run hard,” Schindler said. “They like to run downhill, and they’re physical. That’s kind of our brand of football that we’re trying get to.”
Schindler mentioned a specific drive in the second quarter when his team didn’t give up on the play. The Panthers were at the 1-yard line but got called for a penalty after scoring. After losing yardage, they were still able to score — but got called for another penalty and had to get brought back even farther. It wasn’t until after the second try that the Panthers were able to punch it in.
“That’s really good execution,” Schindler said. “If you keep scoring and keep getting pulled back, that just shows that we were able to run several plays in a row in which we did execute.”
The Panthers’ defense gave freshman quarterback Ryan Naumcheff problems. While Naumcheff didn’t start the game, he finished with two touchdowns and 59 passing yards while not shying away from taking big hits or sticking to the game plan while turning it over several times.
“Coach (Matt) Stapleton is a Hall of Fame coach, and for him coming out being our defensive coordinator is helping us, and the kids are responding,” Schindler said.
The Panthers defensively finished the night with an interception, 35 tackles, a safety and four sacks. Defensive linemen Rocco Anhalt mustered 2.5 of those sacks.
With the Panthers tacking on two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Ironmen entered the second quarter with a Naumcheff 28-yard touchdown pass to Kalen Myzak. After getting on the board, the Panthers took almost 10 minutes off the clock and eventually scored another touchdown to make it 20-8.
“They competed, it’s hard going from middle school football to varsity football,” Mancelona head coach Dan Derrer said of his freshman quarterback. “Honestly, if we had better numbers, they probably wouldn’t be down — but we don’t have that opportunity.”
Mancelona has 14 freshmen on the roster after graduating a good chunk of seniors last season. Although Derrer was unpleased with his team’s performance, he knows his team needs to get better heading into their first league matchup against Charlevoix.
The Panthers are set to take on St. Ignace in Week Three.
“There will be a lot of excitement in the air because that’s really where we are right now,” Schindler said. “We’re just getting game experience and getting playoff points, but now we’re getting into the conference, and those games are much bigger.”
