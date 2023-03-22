GAYLORD — The giant slayers of Frankfort just punched their ticket to the Division 4 boys state semifinals at the Breslin Center on Thursday.
For 32 minutes, the Panthers (18-8) didn’t quit against No. 13-ranked Hillman (22-5), after trailing by as many as 11 points. The Panthers balled out just enough in the second half to win 59-57 in the state quarterfinals win at Gaylord High School and earn their first trip to East Lansing since 2019.
“I feel amazing right now. We came back down 11, and we battled it out,” Frankfort senior Nick Stevenson said. “That’s what (head coach) Dan (Loney) preaches and what we practice and we did it. We’re going. Now, we’ve got to get to the championship.”
The final minutes of the fourth quarter were a sweat for both teams. Hillman had an 11-point lead in the third disappear late in the fourth after the Panthers continued to knock down their shots.
After being down for most of the game, the Panthers tied it up in the final minutes of the fourth. Frankfort senior Emmerson Farmer buried a 3-pointer to give his team their first lead since the first quarter.
Hillman responded with a few buckets to jump in front by one, but the Panthers continued to stay within striking distance.
Junior Bryce Plesha put Frankfort up 56-54 after sinking a layup and a free throw.
Hillman wasted more than 20 seconds off the clock with no points to show for it after a costly turnover on their end of the court that resulted in the Panthers getting a trip to the charity stripe.
After the Panthers missed both free throws, Stevenson collected the rebound and dished it to sophomore teammate Carter Kerby, who was sent to the line.
The former water boy for the Panthers in 2019 put the dagger in the Tigers by sinking both free throws after Hillman edged the Panthers for a 1-point lead.
“That’s amazing, right?” Loney said about his former water boy. “That’s what this program is about, we want to inspire the young kids. It’s all about inspiring the youth group who look up to the guys in the locker room. They’re superstars, so when they come in a locker room, they can hang around the team and maybe get that itch to want to do that someday.”
Frankfort entered the second half down five with Tigers’ junior Trenton Taratuta and senior Braylon Fireman leading the team. Hillman splashed their team-high 22 points in the second quarter.
“They are a tough duo and stretch the defense so you can’t be too far from either,” Loney said. “They both did a good job of getting open shots and banging them down all night.”
Fireman led the Tigers with 18 points followed by Taratuta with 16.
“Our defense works, and we trust our coach. Mistakes happen, and we just have to learn from it,” Panthers senior Xander Sauer said.
The Panthers have only played their starting five since the first game of districts. The Panthers subbed briefly in the regional finals and state quarterfinals to give some players time to breathe.
Farmer collected 20 points, four assists and five rebounds. Stevenson finished with 13 points, two assists, 11 rebounds and five steals. Kerby collected seven points, seven assists and two rebounds. Plesha finished with nine points, one assist and seven rebounds.
Kerby mentioned after their regional championship win that the reason this team is fit for this moment is because of their weeklong cardio workouts at Camp Loney.
Loney’s Camp has prepared them for a trip to the Breslin Center on Thursday to battle Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (21-6). Tri-Unity knocked off Kalamazoo Phoenix by a 54-41 final. Tipoff for the D4 semifinal in East Lansing is slated for 7:30 p.m.
