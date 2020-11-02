FRANKFORT — Frankfort's football and volleyball seasons are done.
A COVID-19 outbreak of four high school students, including one football player, resulted in the school going to virtual instruction for the next two weeks and forfeiting Friday's playoff football game against Johannesburg-Lewiston. The Panthers volleyball team also will not participate in districts this week.
"Our schools are bending over backwards for the safety of the kids," Frankfort athletic director Dave Jackson said. "All our contact tracing says all the cases came from activities outside the school."
The Panthers (4-4) received a forfeit playoff win last week from Saginaw Nouvel last week, which had a football player test positive earlier in the week.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-0) beat Frankfort 37-6 earlier this season.
"Joburg has a great team, and we'd have liked a rematch," Jackson said. "But it's not to be."
Frankfort will continue its cross country season, after the boys team placed third in regionals and qualified for next weekend's state finals and junior Taylor Myers qualified individually on the girls side.
Joburg moves on in football to play the winner of Beal City and Breckenridge.
Manistee was forced to cancel its Week Six football game and Gaylord forfeited its playoff game last week due to COVID concerns. All four divisions of cross country regionals were moved from Benzie Central to Buckley on short notice last week, citing an outbreak at Benzie.
