FRANKFORT — Frankfort players are well aware how the last several seasons ended.
They’re out to change that.
The Panthers haven’t won a postseason game since 2017, aside from a forfeit from Saginaw Nouvel during the COVID season of 2020.
“A big goal this year for our team is to win that playoff game,” senior running back Fletcher Anderson said. “We’re in kind of a slump right now in the playoffs. We keep losing first round the last five years.”
Frankfort brings quite a good chunk of last year’s team, plus some added talent from the Panthers’ junior varsity squad went 8-0-1 last season. hose players home to combine into a squad that can erase the memory of last year’s home 6-0 postseason loss to East Jordan.
“It’s a combination of having some good players that are returning and some good players coming up from last year’s undefeated JV team,” Schindler said. “I think the program is in really good shape, as long as we stay healthy.”
The Panthers have 16 players on varsity, with another 20 on JV. Five of those 16 are sophomores up on varsity — Eli Lietaert, Rylan Lewis, Miles Luther, Aiden Evans and Owen Mills — with all five expected to see regular duty.
“We’re kind of young, honestly,” junior quarterback Carter Kerby said. “We’re a pretty young team. We’re going to graduate four guys this year, but we’re not going to graduate our whole line like we did my freshman year. We’re a young team and we just want to play hard and go out there and win.”
The smallest public school in 11-player football, Frankfort’s enrollment of 145 means about half of the high school boys play football.
“It could work really well if we stay healthy because we have some guys that have played a lot of snaps, with some talented guys who haven’t played a lot of snaps,” Schindler said. “If we can keep that family growing and stay healthy, it could be could be a lot of fun this year.”
The Panthers scrimmaged at home against Elk Rapids, Kalkaska and Whitmore Lake, where Schindler coached before heading to Elk Rapids. Whitmore Lake presented a jersey and helmet signed by the team to Schindler.
Kerby, who played point guard as the basketball team reached the 2023 Division 4 Final Four, takes over at quarterback for Nick Stevenson.
“Definitely want to win the conference,” Kerby said of the team’s goals. “We’ve been really close in the conference the past two years. We want to be Benzie, Glen Lake and East Jordan, that’s our goal for the year.”
Gone is the top knot haircut he wore last basketball season — he said homeschool transfer receiver Tristan Griffin turned him on to a better barber — but the long hoop playoff run serves him well in leading the Panthers offense in a second sport.
The 6-foot, 150-pound QB said the postseason run gave him experience that’ll translate onto the football field as well.
“Fast. It’s got to be fast in my head, on my feet,” Kerby said. “Just have to play fast, play hard.”
Kerby’s offensive line consists of senior Aiden Sweeney, juniors Nolan Clouse and Ty Beeman and Luther and Evans.
“We have big receivers,” Kerby said. “Besides Tristan, every one of our receivers and our H-back is above about 6-1. We have a bigger line than we’ve had since like 2018.”
That includes 6-foot-6 receiver Bryce Plesha and 6-0 Emmerson Farmer, who both also started on the semifinal basketball squad. Owen Mills is the third starting receiver in Frankfort’s spread offense.
“To me, the team doesn’t feel a whole lot different,” Anderson said. “The chemistry still feels still feels like it’s there, if not better, and Kerby can sling the ball, so we should be good.”
The starting defense features Sweeney, Clouse, Beeman and Lietaert, with Anderson, Mills and Lewis at linebacker, Plesha and Simon Kramer on the corners and Farmer and Kerby at safety.
“Our defense is a big thing, especially last year, our defense was our chemistry on defense was immaculate,” Anderson said. “I want to carry that into this season because without defense, you can’t do anything. You can stay in ballgames with defense. We have to keep the defense chemistry and energy up, and I think we’ll do just fine.”
Frankfort goes into the season with new matte helmets this season.
“We have to get some momentum going into playoffs, which we did last year,” Anderson said. “It just didn’t go our way. We just have to work as a team and deliver.”
