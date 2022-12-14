FRANKFORT — Maybe a little Elliott Hammon luck rubbed off on Frankfort.
Maybe the Panthers took another step in a tight 52-47 win over visiting Manistee.
Let’s call it a little bit of both.
Members of the Frankfort basketball team took over the public address microphone before the national anthem to wish the student section ringleader and former Panthers player a happy 17th birthday at Tuesday’s non-conference boys basketball game at Frankfort. Hammon, a junior, had to quit playing basketball when he needed surgery to remove a brain tumor.
“He has been really supportive of our basketball program,” Frankfort senior forward Nick Stevenson said. “Ever since his older brother has been in the program. He’s always been a part of it until he couldn’t play anymore. We still feel like he’s a part of that, and he means a lot to us.”
So now Hammon, whose older brother Luke helped lead Frankfort to the 2019 Division 4 state finals, helps the team by leading the student section in chants and distracting opposing players.The Chips went 4-for-8 from the line in the second half while shooting with a background of Frankfort’s student section.
“Good, good kid and it’s his birthday,” Frankfort head coach Dan Loney said. “We just wanted to show some love for him today.”
The Panthers (2-0, 1-0 Northwest Conference) showed some love for playing a close game, too.
Frankfort led by as much as six early on, 11-5, but Manistee clawed its way back and took its first lead 14-13 on a Tramel Caviness reverse lay-up just before the end of the quarter.
The lead changed hands nine times in the second quarter before Panthers sophomore Carter Kerby lost his defender with a cross-over dribble and hit a step-back 3-pointer with three seconds left for a 28-26 halftime advantage.
“Anytime you can enter half with a big play like that, it keeps the guys going,” Loney said. “Especially when they’re tired. Those guys were playing hard. That’s Kerby’s game. If you could sum up his game in one play, it’s that.”
Manistee once again clawed back after Frankfort built up a six-point lead, this time on a Mason Gunnett bucket assisted by Kaden Kott for a 39-38 lead with 3:23 left in the third. The Panthers answers right away with an Emmerson Farmer bucket off a Kerby assist to take the lead back and wouldn’t trail again.
Manistee (0-3, 0-1 West Michigan Conference-Lakes Division) trailed by as much as eight in the fourth quarter before Kott’s left-wing 3-pointer pulled it within three points with 15.6 ticks left.
Frankfort missed two free throws and the Chips grabbed the rebound, but in the scrum for the rebound, a player called a timeout the team didn’t have, which gave the Panthers two technical free throws and possession with 7.1 seconds remaining, all but ending Manistee’s hopes of pulling out the game.
“Manistee is a scrappy, scrappy group,” Loney said. “I was getting on my guys early. I thought we were getting beat to a lot of the 50-50 balls. They were getting on the ground. We weren’t. I tell my guys all the time, ‘We’re not good enough to get beat to 50-50 balls.’ We have to be the scrappy group.”
First-year head coach Zack Bialik took over a program that hasn’t posted double-digit wins since the 2011-12 season and won just 22 games over the last eight campaigns.
The former Manistee Catholic Central standout player said turning the tide will take some time, but it’s headed in the right direction.
“We just have to get over the hump of the little things,” Bialik said. “We have to learn how to win. I give it a coach Loney, he’s built and inherited a really strong program. He gets kids to play hard.”
Bialik and MCC lost twice to Loney and Benzie Central in the 2009-10 season when Loney was a freshman and Bialik a freshman. Zack Bialik’s brother Alex coaches the Manistee junior varsity and Loney’s younger brother Davis leads the Panthers JV.
Frankfort and Manistee played each other every season but three since 2012, with the Panthers winning all 10 of those matchups. Frankfort won 36-22 in last season’s opener and 60-45 in 2019’s opener.
Xander Sauer paced Frankfort with 15 points, Kerby scored 14, Stevenson 11, and Emmerson Farmer 10. Sauer and Kerby scored 22 of their combined 29 in the first half. Stevenson added a team-high seven rebounds, plus two steals, while Kerby had five rebounds, four assists, and two thefts, and Sauer pitched in three steals.
“We knew they were going to be tough,” Stevenson said. “They’re a Class B school, so we knew they were going to come out and punch us in the mouth, but we responded well. We knew it was going to be a dogfight.”
Mason Gunnett led Manistee with 14 points, scoring nine in the first half. Austen Halcome added 10 and Kaden Kott and Ethan Edmondson each scored seven.
“We learned a lot about ourselves today,” Zack Bialik said. “We learned that we have to be able to compete for four quarters. I was telling the kids that you can’t just compete for six, eight minutes. That was our problem the first couple games. You have to be ready for all 32. Tonight, we did a little better at it.”
Zack Bialik graduated from Manistee Catholic Central in 2013, led Manistee’s junior varsity team since 2018, also coaching in the middle school program and as an assistant coach at Big Rapids Crossroads while in college at Ferris State.
Frankfort beat Bialik’s Sabers 57-43 in the 2012 districts after Manistee CC topped the Panthers at both the Port City Christmas Tournament and districts during Bialik’s sophomore season in 2010-11.
Frankfort, which opened the season with a 43-32 win over Onekama, returns to league play Friday, hosting Kingsley (0-3). Manistee hosts Muskegon Orchard View (1-2) Thursday.
