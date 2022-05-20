CHARLEVOIX — Frankfort had a field day Thursday.
Glen Lake just had an all-around day.
The Panther girls won most of the girls field events in the Division 4 regional track and field meet at Marion, with Grace Wolfe taking home titles in both the high jump and long jump (plus two relays) and Tara Townsend tying Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford atop the pole vault leaders at 8’9”. Townsend also won the 100 in 13.64 and 200 in 26.96 seconds and was on the Panthers’ victorious 400 relay team.
Frankfort’s girls won by 10 points over the runner-up Lakers.
The Lakers won the boys team title, edging out Buckley by 12 points despite winning only two events. Glen Lake benefited immensely from depth that allowed the Lakers to take numerous top-three event placements.
Caleb Glase won the discus by almost 17 feet with a personal-best heave of 138’5”. Henry Plumstead took the 200 with a PR time of 23.32 seconds.
Wolfe won the long jump with a personal-best distance of 15’6.5”, and edged out Bradford by two inches in the high jump at 5’2”. Suttons Bay senior Emily Grant took the discus with a personal-best throw of 121’2”.
Buckley sophomore Aiden Harrand won both the 800 (2:20.66) and 1,600 (PR 5:05.54), while Glen Lake senior Makenna Scott took the 3,200 with a PR time of 11:03.29. Glen Lake junior Ruby Hogan won the 400 with a personal-best 1:02.22. Glen Lake junior Gemma Lerchen won the 100 hurdles in a PR time of 17.44, while Mesick senior Lexy Abraham’s PR time of 51.2 won the 300 hurdles.
Mesick junior Colton Eckler won the boys 100 in 11.67 seconds, was second only to Plumstead in the 200 and won the 400 in 52.5 ticks. The distance titles went to Jackson Kulawiak in the 800 (PR 2:05.87), McBain Northern Michigan Christian senior Jonas Lanser in the 1,600 (4:49.8) and Buckley senior Ben DuCheny with a PR 10:39.72 in the 3,200.
Buckley sophomore Tyler Apple claimed the shot put crown with a PR toss of 42’10”.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian junior Isaac Bowden claimed the Comets’ only event win in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet to win by two feet. Buckley senior Kyle Kaczanowski won the long jump by nine inches with a 20’4” leap.
Girls team scores: 1. Frankfort 153; 2. Glen Lake 143; 3. Marion 69; 4. Mesick 52.5; 5. Buckley 51; 6. Suttons Bay 40; 6. Forest Area 40; 8. Leland 36; 9. Central Lake 20; 10. Bellaire 17; 11. Whittemore-Prescott 15; 12. AuGres-Sims 14.5; 13. McBain NMC 11.
Boys team scores: 1. Glen Lake 136; 2. Buckley 124; 3. Marion 110.5; 4. Frankfort 80; 5. Mesick 73.5; 6. McBain NMC 57; 7. Bellaire 25; 8. Leland 16; 9. Suttons Bay 13; 10. AuGres-Sims 6; 11. Whittemore-Prescott 5; 11. Ellsworth 5; 11. Forest Area 5.
Girls local relay winners: 400 relay — Frankfort (Eliza Frary, Gwyneth Dunaway, Wolfe, Tara Townsend) 53.39; 800 relay — Frankfort (Frary, Payton Miller, Wolfe, Dunaway) 1:53.04; 1,600 relay — Glen Lake (Kariesue Taghon, Scott, Bradford, Hogan) 4:23.79; 3,200 relay — Leland (Mya Denoyer, Bridgette Duncan, Ariana Rodriguez, Ella Knudsen) 10:55.15.
Boys local relay winners: 400 relay — Mesick (Deven Pawlowski, Houston Hillier, Wyatt Putney, Eckler) 45.94; 800 relay — Buckley (Jake Romzek, Kyle Deshasier, Kyle Kaczanowski, Nick Simon) 1:35.36; 1,600 relay — Buckley (Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Kulawiak, Simon, Deshasier) 3:39.56 ; 3,200 relay — Buckley (Pasbjerg, Lorenzo Tognetti, DuCheny, Kulawiak) 8:43.91.
DIVISION 4
Charlevoix’s Samuel Peterson claimed twin titles in the 800 and 1,600, but Clare won the team crowns in the Division 3 regional at Marion.
Peterson won the 800 in 1:59.13 and the 1,600 in 4:24.63. Teammate Dominic Schwein captured the 3,200 title with a PR time of 10:00.93 to win by almost six seconds.
Grayling’s duo of Sparty Skillern and Rylan Finstrom swept the throwing events, each winning both the shot put and discus.
Skillern won with heaves of 45’0.5” in the shot and a PR 139’10” in the discus. Finstrom, a sophomore, won with throws of 33’11.5” in shot and 121’10” in the discus.
Local competitors swept the high jump crowns, with East Jordan sophomore Preston Malpass taking the boys title at 6’ and Boyne City senior Grace Dawson securing the top girls spot at 4’11”.
Girls team scores: 1. Clare 181; 2. Tawas 106; 3. Standish Sterling 75; 4. East Jordan 61; 5. Harbor Springs 54; 6. Roscommon 50; 7. Charlevoix 49; 8. Harrison 43; 9. Boyne City 41; 10. Grayling 32; 11. Pinconning 24; 12. Beaverton 23; 13. Mancelona 16; 14. Farwell 12; 15. Houghton Lake 2; 16. Oscoda 1.
Boys team scores: 1. Clare 168; 2. Harrison 100; 3. Charlevoix 91; 4. Grayling 83; 5. East Jordan 70.5; 6. Beaverton 60; 7. Standish Sterling 57.5; 8. Harbor Springs 46; 9. Houghton Lake 36; 9. Tawas 36; 11. Oscoda 25; 12. Boyne City 22; 13. Pinconning 19; 14. Mancelona 18; 15. Roscommon 15; 16. Farwell 10.
Boys local relay winners: 400 relay — East Jordan (Caleb Ziebarth, Braylan Grybauskas, Logan Shooks, Carter Sherman) 45.98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.