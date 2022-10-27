FRANKFORT — A little familiarity has its pros and cons heading into a playoff football matchup.
Frankfort and East Jordan already squared up on the gridiron this season back in Week Six when the Panthers got the better of the Red Devils in a 20-14 final. Now, the two Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legacy foes meet less than a month later in a Division 8 pre-district playoff bout Friday at Frankfort’s Lockhart Field.
“The disadvantage is that you need to get your players’ heads on straight,” Frankfort head coach Ed Schindler said. “They may feel that because they won the first game that makes them the better team. That’s a very dangerous assumption to make.”
Schindler said the Panthers still have a chip on their shoulder after losing the conference championship to East Jordan last season, 22-18 in Week Nine. So that motivation could and should help.
“These are two good teams that both qualified for the playoffs,” Schindler said. “You could be the better team that night. You could be the worse team that night. You just have to get prepared to execute the game plan.”
The Panthers (8-1) and Red Devils (5-4) have met just six times in the programs’ histories, with Frankfort holding a 4-2 edge in the all-time series. The two squads finished second and third in conference play this season, with Frankfort going 5-1 and East Jordan 4-2.
“It’s an advantage for both teams,” East Jordan head coach Adam Grybauskas said. “You’re a little more familiar with each other and what the other one wants to do. Your players get a look at what their players are and can match up with them. Frankfort has a good football team, and we played them pretty even the first time.”
The Red Devils lost their quarterback/safety Dawson Carey in the second quarter of their Sept. 30 game against Frankfort. Carey is back now, but Grybauskas said his QB and other injured players are still knocking off some rust.
“Hopefully they’re ready to play big in a big playoff game,” Grybauskas said.
The 2022 Frankfort Panthers, who ranked seventh in the final Associated Press poll, put together their best regular season campaign at 8-1 since the 2016 squad’s undefeated season that ended in the regional semis. The only loss came this year came at the hands of St. Ignace in a 28-0 shutout in Week Three. In their eight wins, Frankfort is putting up 32.1 points per game and allowing 10.9.
Schindler credited his players’ strong relationships and great work ethic for their success in 2022.
“We knew we had some talent. We were concerned about the youth and more of the inexperience of some of the players, and we didn’t have a lot of starters coming back,” Schindler said. “We thought we’d compete with the teams on our schedule; but if you would have told me we’d beat eight of them at the start of the season, I would’ve been very excited about that.”
The Panthers’ last playoff win in live-game action came back in 2017 when Frankfort claimed a district championship with victories over Newberry, 48-6, and Gaylord St. Mary, 53-30 — handing the Snowbirds their only loss that season. Both Newberry and St. Mary soon left 11-player football after the 2018 season and dropped down to 8-player, where they’ve seen their fair share of success.
Frankfort did win a playoff game in 2020, but that was via forfeit during a season greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panthers were forced to forfeit the following week.
Quarterback Nick Stevenson likely will be instrumental in getting the Panthers a win Friday. The senior playcaller transferred from Benzie Central last season and came in with some inexperience in how Frankfort operated. Schindler said Stevenson played well as a junior under difficult circumstances.
“This year, he’s friends with the guys on the team and we’ve been able to work with him in a system he understands,” Schindler said. “His comfort level and confidence are much higher, and he’s a weapon for us.”
Grybauskas knows disrupting Stevenson could be the game-changer that nets East Jordan a different result than earlier this season.
“Stevenson is tough, and we’re going to try and contain him. I’m not going to say stop him because he’s going to get his,” he said.
The Red Devils are in search of their first playoff win this century. East Jordan last won a district game in 1999 when they defeated Rudyard 30-19 and Stephenson 26-24 en route to a district championship.
Since then, East Jordan has been bounced in the first round of the postseason in their four playoff appearances — 2000, 2003, 2020 and 2021.
The Red Devils have been a streaky team in 2022 — losing their first two games, winning their next three, dropping the next two and now riding a two-game win streak into the playoffs. They are averaging just a few ticks above 27 points per game through nine games and allowing 14.7.
“You look at every game this year, even the ones we lost, they were close games,” Grybauskas said. “We played good teams, and I don’t think there was a point where we felt like we didn’t play well or got blown out or didn’t have a chance to win the game. Winning a couple going into Friday is good for momentum, but we’ve been competitive every single game.”
Kickoff between the Panthers and Red Devils is set for 7 p.m.
