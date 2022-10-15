FRANKFORT — The crowd may not have turned out in big numbers, but Frankfort’s football team sure did.
The Panthers beat rival Glen Lake 22-6 in front of sparse stands in a game played entirely in a downpour in Friday’s Northern Michigan Football Conference game at Lockhart Field in Frankfort.
For some perspective on the crowd, the halftime 50/50 drawing brought the winner a whopping $20 in wet bills. But Frankfort cashed in on its seventh victory of the season, enduring the rain and temperatures in the low 40s to earn a win it won’t soon forget.
“Playing in rain and snow, it just makes a win so much better because it makes it so much more memorable,” said Panthers senior linebacker Rocco Anhalt. “Even though the conditions were harsh, we still pulled through as a team and got the win. Being a rivalry game, it’s just incredible. This is something everybody on our team will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Division 8 No. 8 Frankfort (7-1, 5-1 NMFC-Legacy) moves on to play Schindler’s former team, Elk Rapids (6-2, 3-2 NMFC-Leaders), coming off a big 26-19 win over Legacy Division leader St. Ignace — the only team to beat the Panthers this season.
“It should be a good game,” Panthers senior quarterback Nick Stevenson said. “They’re tough. They’re a good team. But I fully think we’re capable of beating them.”
No. 5-ranked Evart topped Lake City 47-6 to keep ahead of Frankfort in the district playoff points race as the top two seeds, but a win next week against the Elks could make that a lot closer.
Perhaps the weather will treat the Panthers better next week, although Frankfort weathered the storm Friday, throwing less often than normal and relying on a three-headed committee of Emmerson Farmer, Ashton Hollenbeck and Xander Sauer at running back — with a good deal of Stevenson adding to the ground game as well.
“We wanted to shut them out, obviously,” Anhalt said. “But I feel like we came together when we really needed it and we were able to stop them.”
That defense came up with three consecutive huge plays on the Lakers’ second-to-last possession, with Anhalt and Aiden Sweeney producing back-to-back sacks to force 3rd-and-16 and an obvious passing down where Stevenson intercepted a pass to end Glen Lake’s threat at the 32-yard line with 2:35 remaining and down two scores.
Two plays later, Stevenson broke a long run up the left sideline for the longest play of the game, a 69-yard score to make it 22-0 with 1:31 left.
“There’s a lot of things to tighten up still going into the playoffs, but we played well and things are looking good,” Stevenson said. “It’s great to get a win over Glen Lake, obviously.”
Farmer broke off a long punt return to the Glen Lake 9-yard line, with Ashton Hollenbeck converting that into a touchdown one play later. Farmer completely reversed field, running backward and to the left before dashing up the sideline inside the 10. Stevenson hit Kade Rosum for the conversion pass for a 16-0 lead 1:47 before the third quarter ended.
“He gets the green light a little bit on that just because he is our fastest player,” Schindler said of Farmer. “In these kinds of conditions, you try to make something happen. That was a big play.”
Frankfort took an 8-0 lead early in the second quarter, after Carter Kerby made a couple of big stops to force a Laker punt. Stevenson hit Farmer in the left flat for a 14-yard TD pass and then threw to Hollenbeck on a fake extra point attempt. Schindler said the Panthers are a perfect 5-for-5 on the “Frankfort Fake” in his tenure as head coach.
“That’s the old Frankfort fake that we used to run when I was in high school,” Schindler said. “My brother used to run that.”
Glen Lake (3-5) got on the board with just under a minute left, as Sean Galla hit Cooper Bufalini for a 35-yard touchdown pass. The Lakers then tried an onside kick, but Frankfort’s Weston Jowett recovered and the Panthers ran out the clock.
Anhalt and Hollenbeck led the Panther defense, with Anhalt making nine tackles and Hollenbeck making 10 stops. Kerby also made numerous tackles and recovered a fumble.
Glen Lake fumbled twice in the first half, but each time the Laker defense stepped up and forced a Panthers punt.
“It’s tough. It was slippery out there,” Glen Lake head coach Gary Galla said. “We got caught and we slipped a couple times. That happens. That’s just part of the game.”
The Lakers close out the regular season at home against Charlevoix next Friday. Glen Lake was just outside of the playoffs coming into Week Eight and would need to beat the 7-1 Rayders to extend its playoff streak to eight seasons.
Stevenson said he had to keep his feet under him, and not try to take long strides or juke much. He ran 14 times for 100 yards and a TD.
Frankfort took last year’s contest 28-22 after the Lakers won three in a row from 2017-19 by at least two touchdowns each time. The two didn’t play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Glen Lake won four of six meetings since the 2014 rivalry game was canceled after a car accident days before killed a 31-year-old Cedar man and a Lakers player.
