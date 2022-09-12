FRANKFORT — There weren’t any Tony Starks, but there were plenty of Ironmen and Ironwomen cutting through Frankfort on Sunday.
For many of the athletes who participated in the Michigan Ironman 70.3, finishing the race brought great joy to their faces.
Sunday marked the second year of Ironman being in Frankfort, and thousands participated in what many believe is one of the most grueling tests of stamina and strength and speed. Even if they finished first or last, smiles were almost involuntary as the cyclists/swimmers/runners took their final steps across the finish line.
Todd Buckingham, a 33-year-old from Big Rapids, captured first place in the men’s group after finishing with a time of 04:02:32. His good friend, Derek Stone was runner-up. The Metamore resident completed the race in 04:05:21.
For the women, Amy Corrigan finished first (4:31:29) and Jamie Chapman finished just a minute behind her at 04:32:34.
Stone said after the race that he wouldn’t have gotten back into running if it wasn’t for the encouragement from Buckingham. Stone and Buckingham went to Saginaw Valley State University together.
“He inspired me to get back into triathlons,” Stone said. “I took about five years off of competing. After college, I was like, ‘I’m done racing.’ I was burnt out, and I see this guy smoking races, like this guy played baseball in college. I got to start racing again. So literally, this my inspiration to get back into it.”
While away from racing or competing, Stone started a family, and moved to Nashville. But after the long break, he signed up for the Ironman event in Louisville. Since then, Stone has been in dozens of Ironman events and enjoys the running portion of races the most.
Buckingham said that it was his favorite part of the event as well because it’s something he’s done his whole life. Every participant started by swimming 1.2 miles in Betsie Bay, followed by a 56-mile bike ride alongside M-22 and ended by running 13.1 miles.
While Buckingham and Stone had their favorites, Corrigan and Chapman loved the bike course. Corrigan loved it because of its beautiful scenery and how fast you can go on a bike. The Frankfort scenery was one of the reasons organizers brought the race back to Frankfort for a second year.
“If you are from northern Michigan, you know how beautiful of an area Frankfort is,” Ironman Race Director Joel Gaff said. “It was a great choice to race that in a beautiful place like Frankfort. We like to choose great locations that are beautiful, that have the infrastructure and can put on an event like this.”
Chapman, 32, was familiar with Frankfort because she grew up in Traverse City. She noted after the race that being from the area helped her because she has competed in events in Frankfort before.
The Traverse City Central High School alum started doing triathlons when she was 12 years old when her mom signed her up. She’s done it ever since. Her mother even participated in just swimming on Sunday, but she hopes to do the whole race next year.
After the event, many of these runners got a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends. Chapman had some family members fly in from California.
“My brother flew out here to watch. That’s incredibly helpful,” she said. “He’s like an incredible hype man, he’s all over the place. I saw them four times, but they gave me great intel and information like my gap. ‘Is someone closing in on me?’ I mean it was helpful to have my family.”
For the athletes, they get a chance to rest and take time off from the labor that comes with doing the Ironman event. All four are taking time away before training for the next event.
Corrigan trains about 15-20 hours a week but plans to take a couple of days off before competing in her next event in St. George, Utah. But taking days or weeks off isn’t what the four participants usually do.
Corrigan has done four events a year since 2010. Buckingham, 33, does about 15 to 20 races a year — between triathlons and running events. So taking days off isn’t a norm for the four participants.
One thing that stood out to Chapman while running was she overheard someone yell during the 10th mile: “Powerful, amazing, and beautiful.” That stuck with her throughout the rest of the event.
All four plan to be back in Frankfort next year and are already looking forward to it.
