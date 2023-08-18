GAYLORD — When the Hornibrook family moved from Roseville to Petoskey, the first thing to come up was whether a running team was available.
Complicating matters is the Hornibrooks home school their four children, so the teams from high schools like Petoskey, Boyne City and Harbor Springs wouldn’t work.
Luckily, they found North Trails.
Problem solved.
“When we moved up here, that’s the first thing they wanted to know,” Janice Hornibrook said. “That was kind of a litmus test — was if there was a running team.”
Now they make the 45-minute drive from Petoskey to Gaylord for practice, four times a week.
Based on the farm of coach Rod Bragg just outside Gaylord on Hayes Tower Road, North Trails provides an outlet for home school children all over northern Michigan to participate in cross country, track and field as well as archery.
Athletes from as far away as Atlanta and Manistee competed for the team last season.
Siblings Esther and Sebastian Hornibrook looked into the team, finding its Facebook page before they moved to Petoskey and even running a few events for North Trails before their move was complete.
“Downstate, there’s a few teams,” Sebastian said. “We ran for MACH there.”
The Michigan Athletic Club for Homeschoolers is a cross country team based in Troy, about a 40-minute drive from Roseville.
They looked into Petoskey St. Michael but went with North Trails because they could be on the same team as their two younger siblings.
The team had 18 boys and 10 girls on varsity cross country last season, with similar numbers for track.
SMALL-TOWN FEEL
Having a smaller team allows for more focus.
“You get to know people a lot better,” junior Sebastian Hornibrook said. “Downstate, you only talk to 1-2 people during the season. Now we know everybody on the team and have a lot of encouragement.”
Hornibrook and his sophomore sister, Esther, ran for MACH. Last year’s home school state finals at Pewamo-Westphalia had five boys teams and seven for girls.
The guys wait at the finish line and get into a pyramid-shaped formation to greet the girls as they cross the finish line.
“The commitment of the older kids being there for the younger kids brings a lot of values,” Janice Hornibrook said. “Having that community is a big motivator for making that drive.”
Bragg said bringing the kids together is almost as much about socialization as about athletics.
“I can give the times and workouts to do by themselves,” Bragg said, “but it’s not the same as being with everybody.”
Bragg has a cross country course on his farm property, although it’s not uncommon for newer runners to stray and sometimes end up on adjoining conservancy land that’s off-limits.
“I almost went that way every single time,” Esther Hornibrook said. “But someone was always there to tell me not to turn there.”
Olivia Gust draws the route on the back of her hand, although one day a group did get lost and ended up running eight miles before finding a way back to the farm at dusk.
“A lot of my friends are there,” Olivia Gust said. “The first year, I didn’t really like cross country. But I came back and stopped walking and now I really like it.”
Now she’s the team’s top runner, winning the Dwayne Rau Memorial Invitational at Ogemaw Heights and placing in the top three in six of nine races. She took fifth at the homeschool state finals and 15th in nationals as a sophomore.
The team can’t compete in Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason events, because the MHSAA requires teams to have a brick-and-mortar school that meets for at least 20 hours of instruction per week.
Capital Area Homeschoolers in Lansing is one of the better-known such teams in Michigan, although the Traverse City Bulldogs Athletic Association is quickly expanding and opened up its own athletic complex for the 2022 soccer season and looks to add an indoor gymnasium in the future.
“It’s much smaller,” Sebastian Hornibrook said of North Trails. “The one downstate had a lot of kids.”
MACH had around 25-30 high school runners when he was there, and he said it’s even bigger now.
North Trails hopes to expand its numbers, but the small feel is something the athletes enjoy. They all know each other by name, even those who only stay for a little while.
“It’d be easy to be catty and say, ‘I’m going to beat you,’” Bragg said. “But they just call get along.”
ALL OVER
Jynessa Larsen lives in Atlanta, and competes on that school’s track team that co-ops with Fairview. The co-op doesn’t extend to cross country, so she needed a place to run. She placed eighth in Division 4 3,200-meter run in track.
Max Miles went to online classes with Michigan Virtual Academy last year as a junior. That made him ineligible to run for Manistee High, and to enroll at nearby Mason County Eastern would have meant sitting out a year due to transfer rules.
So he ran for North Trails, making the trip from Manistee for practices and events.
Bragg said junior Logan Detloff wanted Miles to stay after his first meet in Buckley.
“He turned to me and said, ‘Can he run for us next year, too?’” Bragg said after seeing one race.
Freshman Faith Taratuta has run in high school races since she was in fifth grade.
The Gust family moved to Gaylord from Grass Lake in 2012.
“Before we moved up here, I never did any sports,” Dale Gust said.
Now he’s not only on the cross country, archery and track teams, he’s is one of North Trails’ top three runners — but he may miss the start of the season recovering from off-season knee surgery.
“Without Dale, we’ll be pretty good,” Bragg said. “With Dale, we’ll be even better.”
Gust learned about the team from Bragg’s son, Micah, and he has since expanded his athletic ventures to include canoeing.
Gust completed the AuSable River Canoe Marathon with his grandfather, Doug Gillin, last year, calling the team “G-Force.” They placed 38th out of 99 tandems.
Even though the paddles weigh only seven ounces, keeping up a steady pace for around 17 hours is grueling.
“The pain and adrenaline keep you awake,” Gust said.
HISTORY
Bragg was Gaylord St. Mary’s head football coach from 1992-96 and again from 2000-07. Josh Taratuta and Andy LaFountain are assistant coaches with the team.
Bragg started up archery as a sport at St. Mary in 2006, and he brought that passion to North Trails as well. The team has fielded archers ever since 2009.
They practice archery in the Knights of Columbus hall in Gaylord, with the kids having to take down the kevlar nets behind the 10 portable targets and put the tables back in order after every practice in time for bingo.
The archery team has 45 participants, ranging from elementary to high school.
Jean Oram started North Trails in the early 2000s, then known as Northwoods Christian Homeschoolers and later Christian Homeschoolers of Michigan. Alyssa Oram still holds the program’s girls record at 19:55 from 2008, and Matt Oram set the boys mark at 16:48 in 2010. Several current North Trails runners are targeting those numbers this year.
She coached the team into the 2010s, with Tom and Ann Dernogowski taking over until 2018. They stepped down due to health concerns, and Bragg stepped in to take over, renaming the team North Trails in 2019.
The team had 11 runners in 2018 and now boasts more than 40, including 11 on the varsity team last year.
North Trails fielded a track team for the first time last spring, competing in 10 meets and even taking second place in the Fairview Invitational with only nine boys running.
Thor Krantz, Axel Krantz and William Sanderson provided the bulk of the scoring as Dale Gust, Sebastian Hornibrook and Miles couldn’t make it.
In last year’s home school cross country state finals, Trent Taratuta placed fifth, Micah Bragg 13th, Dale Gust 17th, and Detloff 21st. Olivia Gust was fifth on the girls side, with Paris Tatatuta 15th, Jynessa Larsen 22nd, and Esther Hornibrook 32nd.
With only four high school girls, they weren’t able to field a team large enough to score in most meets, but this year looks promising to have enough to place.
The cross country team qualified for homeschool nationals in Nashville each of the last two years.
“The kids have fun,” Bragg joked. “I have to drive.”
The athletes pay their own entry fees into meets, but the team provides practice structure, coaches and helps with transportation.
“I think it’s as good a social outlet for the parents as for the kids,” Bragg said.
But it definitely provides one for the kids, whose goodbyes can go on quite a while because they might not see their friends for days or weeks at a time.
“There’s a Michigan goodbye,” Esther Hornibrook said, “and then there’s a Michigan home school goodbye.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.