TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of Hall of Fame coaches shared the diamond at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School and renewed a 40-year-old friendly rivalry in the process Tuesday.
Former Central Michigan head softball coach Margo Jonker and former Michigan State University player and coach Gloria Becksworth occupied opposing dugouts as honorary coaches for the inaugural Record-Eagle Summer Classic all-star games.
They share more than 50 years of softball coaching experience and have each been involved with the game since they were facing off with each other on their high school teams in Holland, Michigan in the 1970s.
The coaches faced off when they were playing college ball at MSU and Grand Valley State University then again while leading MSU and CMU in the 80s and always found themselves on opposing teams.
Jonker and Becksworth made the trip to northern Michigan to return to the field and get one more chance to be around the game they love.
Becksworth said she felt the same way as the senior athletes who came out to play one last time.
“I haven’t been in the dugout for quite a few years so this was a great experience,” Becksworth said. “I think this is a great opportunity for the kids because everybody hates to leave high school and this is just one more game to give them an opportunity to be a part of that.“
Twenty six local seniors got the chance to pick the ear of two of the most decorated people in Michigan softball history.
Central Michigan’s softball field was named after Yonker following her 40-year career with the university. She ended her career with the ninth most wins in NCAAA Division I history (1,268) and was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
Jonker retired from coaching in 2020 and said that the Summer Classic was a return to feeling at home.
“It’s so much fun being on the field because I feel more at home out here than anywhere else,” Jonker said. “I just love being out here and it’s fun when these kids are having a good time and you can see that they love the game.“
Becksworth was the first woman to get her number retired in any sport at Michigan State and led the Spartans as head coach for 13 season. Both Jonker and Becksworth said any opportunity to play after high school is incredible and the Summer Classic gave everyone a chance to show their love for the game.
“Hopefully I will always be able to contribute something to the game because it has given everything to me in my life,” Jonker said. “I owe the game so much I hopefully can give some of it back.”