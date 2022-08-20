BOYNE CITY — A former Boyne City Public Schools wrestling coach remains in jail after violating conditions of his release related to charges of sexual assault of a minor.
Justin Perkins, 23, is set to appear in the 33rd Circuit Court in Charlevoix County at 8:15 a.m. Friday for a scheduling conference regarding one charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The felony third-degree charge stems from allegations that Perkins, while a coach at Boyne City, used his position to gain access to and engage in sexual penetration of a minor who was at least 16 years old. The charges against him were initially one count of first-degree CSC and three counts of second-degree CSC when he was arrested on July 1.
Perkins had been an assistant coach with the Boyne City High School wrestling program in 2018-19 before being hired as the head coach in 2020. Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little sent a letter to district families on Aug. 9 referring to Perkins as a “former employee.” Little clarified to the Record-Eagle that Perkins submitted his letter of resignation to the district on the day of his arrest, July 1.
Perkins was released from police custody on a $50,000 bond July 5 but returned to Charlevoix County jail Aug. 9 after violating the terms of his conditional release. Those conditions prohibited Perkins from contacting — either directly or indirectly — the minor in question, leaving the state of Michigan and being in contact with any other minors other than his own children.
On July 28, Boyne City Assistant Police Chief Dan Mercer filed a violation complaint with the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County along with a report of alleged contact between Perkins and the minor on July 19. Mercer filed another complaint on Aug. 1 that Perkins had contact with the minor again on July 26. Further reports from Mercer allege that Perkins spoke with the minor on the phone just hours after Mercer met with Perkins on the morning of July 28.
Those complaints and supplemental reports, which the Record-Eagle acquired via a Freedom of Information Act public records request, also state that Perkins traveled to New Mexico without permission from the court and had contact with minors who were not his children.
According to the exhibits attached to the incident report, the minor visited Perkins while he was at work on July 19. Perkins, during a July 28 interview shortly after 10 a.m., told Mercer that he recognized the minor’s car, went over there and stood a few feet away from her car while the minor talked. Perkins told Mercer that he did not say anything to her.
In a separate interview, the minor told Mercer she visited Perkins’ place of work because she was “having a rough time and wanted to go sit there to feel better,” according to the report. She admitted going there wasn’t a good idea but said she didn’t go there to see him or talk to him, instead she thought it would “help her calm down.” She said she “ranted” to Perkins for a bit and then left.
The minor said she knew Perkins couldn’t talk to her, but was under the assumption that she could talk to him, Mercer wrote in his report. She told Mercer she was not thinking clearly and said it was more about her making a wrong decision, not Perkins.
Mercer also interviewed the minor’s father and brother in relation to potential violations of Perkins’ bond.
The brother, according to police reports, said Perkins called him on July 28 and said he needed a “favor.” Perkins asked the brother to give the minor a phone number and have her call him from someone else’s phone so Perkins could talk to the minor for “10 seconds.” The brother called the minor and gave her the number, according to the report, but he did not tell her to call from a different number.
A copy of the minor’s phone records shows an outgoing call at 12:10 p.m. July 28 to the number Perkins provided, two hours after Mercer met in person with Perkins to discuss the July 19 incident.
Court documents claim that Perkins and the minor met again in person on July 26 after the minor sent Perkins a message on social media. The minor’s mother told police that her daughter and Perkins met in a “secluded area” where Perkins spoke to and kissed her daughter, the report states.
The mother told Mercer the incident was “greatly concerning,” according to Mercer’s reports.
The reports also state the mother told police that Perkins gave the minor two letters in response to letters the minor had been writing to Perkins.
She told Mercer that Perkins gave the minor a lighter and instructions to burn the letters after reading them, the documents state.
The mother told Mercer that the minor began to burn them, but then used water to put out the fire before giving them to her mother, according to the reports. The remnants of the letters were later turned over to the police.
According to the police report, the contents of the letters included Perkins telling the minor that he loved her and missed her and that he would not let his lawyer pursue any charges against her.
The report states Perkins also wrote that it wasn’t the minor’s fault or her mother’s and that it is “an awful situation” of which he knew the potential outcome. Perkins wrote that the minor is worth whatever comes of the situation and that they “would never be a mistake.”
Perkins faces a maximum of up to 15 years in prison if convicted of third-degree CSC. The fourth-degree charges, which are misdemeanors, carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison.
Perkins’ lawyer, John Jarema, did not return a call for comment on the charges against his client.
