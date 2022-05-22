TRAVERSE CITY — Call it divine providence.
That’s how Jeff Brunner sees it, even though he can’t remember it.
Although he cannot recall much more of April 20 than his drive to Benzie Central High School’s softball field and the pregame meeting at home plate before first pitch, Brunner knows the events of that evening could have gone drastically differently. Life and death differently.
“Apparently, we were three or four batters into the game when I fell over and had a heart attack,” said Brunner, who was serving as the home plate umpire of a softball doubleheader between Benzie Central and Kingsley that day. “I do not remember anything of those first few batters. I’m sure I called balls and strikes, but I don’t remember a thing.”
Brunner’s next memory is waking up in a hospital room. He has no recollection of when he was miraculously brought back to life thanks to the efforts of three men who happened to be there through that “divine providence,” as Brunner put said.
His inability to recall what happened shortly before and after his heart attack is fairly common. Oftentimes, the brain, when it experiences severe stress or trauma — such as a heart attack — will make it impossible to access those memories when in a normal state of consciousness to protect itself from reliving that trauma.
The heart attack Brunner suffered was about as serious and traumatic as it gets without the end result being death. Doctors told the 60-year-old that he had a 95 percent blockage in the left main artery of his heart and nearly 80 percent in another artery. Those in and out of the medical professional colloquially refer to a heart attack with that severe level of blockage as “the Widowmaker” as less than 12 percent survive such a cardiac episode.
But Brunner did survive, and the circumstances surrounding just how that happened would give goosebumps to even the most ardent skeptic.
How to save a life
Jason Roelofs rarely — if ever — drives his patrol car to softball games.
The assistant coach with the Kingsley softball team is a veteran deputy with the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s department. He almost always has time after clocking out for the day to go home, change and take his truck to either Rodes Field in Kingsley or whatever opposing ballpark the Stags are visiting.
But he didn’t have that chance April 20.
A meeting ran late, and Roelofs decided to just change at the GTC Law Enforcement Center and take his squad to Benzie instead of risking being late to the game. Other than the many obvious differences between a GT County sheriff’s patrol car and Roelofs’ truck, one was made indelibly apparent later that evening.
Every squad car is equipped with an AED or automated external defibrillator, which is a portable electronic device that can diagnose life-threatening cardiac situations and administer the necessary voltage to, hopefully, shock a stalled heart back to beating.
Roelofs’ truck is not.
So when Brunner fell flat on his back with a thud so loud that it snapped everyone’s attention toward home plate, it wasn’t long before Roelofs was racing to his car — and against time — to retrieve the AED.
As Roelofs did that, the two other prongs of the divine providence trio — Jason Hamilton and Matt Lyon — were administering CPR to Brunner to try and bring him back to life. Lyon is also an assistant coach with Kingsley, and Hamilton is a former assistant coach with the Stags who has two daughters on the team.
Both are trained in such life-saving measures because Lyon is a sergeant with the Michigan Department of Corrections and Hamilton is also a GT County sheriff’s deputy.
None of those three would have been had Kingsley not been scheduled to play Benzie Central that day.
“To have three people right on site there who are first responders and could recognize the problem so quickly, that’s what saved my life,” Brunner said. “I can’t say thank you enough to those guys. It’s remarkable that I’m still here.”
Upon reaching Brunner after he collapsed, the three were able to quickly determine that Brunner had lost consciousness, that his breathing was shallow and that he was foaming at the mouth. All symptoms of a severe cardiac episode.
As Roelofs set off to get the AED while Lyon and Hamilton performed CPR, Brunner stopped breathing and his already faint pulse was now gone. Whether or not Brunner would survive was now just a matter of minutes, if not seconds.
Without those three there, those minutes and seconds likely would have passed and Brunner’s chances for survival grew dimmer and dimmer.
Although Benzie Central, like many school districts in Michigan and the United States, now has an AED on-site for medical emergencies, the nearest entrance to the high school from the baseball diamond is roughly more than 200 yards away. That’s more than two football fields.
Whoever was making that sprint would have to either hope the door was open or have a key to a possibly locked door. Then, of course, they would have had to find where the AED was, grab it and run back to the field.
That is assuming that person or anyone else there thought to get the AED.
“That would have been a long run,” Brunner said.
But the quick thinking of Roelofs, Hamilton and Lyon and the serendipitous coincidences that brought everything together make that terrifying scenario a moot point.
They were there. They saved his life.
“There was such a confluence of events that was so strange and ultimately wonderful and are the reason that I’m still here,” Brunner said. “I am as grateful as I can be that those guys were there. Jason, Jason and Matt saved my life. It’s as simple as that. I was really fortunate. I’m forever grateful to those guys.”
Brunner is hopeful that his brush with death can serve as an impetus for school districts in the area and the state to purchase more AEDs that can be readily available at all remote sites where athletic events are held.
“I wouldn’t be here if not for those three guys and the AED,” Brunner said. “It’s kind of a gamble to not have them when you think about it. If things had worked out differently, it would have been a worse outcome.”
Meeting of the fates
Brunner had been anxious to meet with the three men who saved his life since coming home from the hospital. Although he has exchanged dozens of texts with Roelofs, Hamilton and Lyon in the month since his heart attack, he had yet to see them in person.
That changed Saturday.
Clearance from his doctor allowed Brunner to make the short trip south to the Kingsley Softball Classic. There, he finally had the chance to say thank you in person.
One by one, Lyon, Roelofs and Hamilton each made their way toward Brunner, shook his hand and told him how good it was to finally see him.
More people, including the entire Kingsley softball team, continued to gather as the four men talked and recounted that fateful day.
Brunner told them all he was doing better — “not great but better” — and revealed that doctors had just removed the 49 staples from his chest and nearly 30 more staples from his left leg last week after his successful triple-bypass heart surgery on April 27.
After some conversation and photo op with the team, Brunner and the divine trio met by Roelofs’ truck — the one they are all glad wasn’t in Benzie that day.
“I was wondering what it was going to be like to see these guys in person,” Brunner said. “I’m always going to be forever grateful to these guys for what they did. I’ll never be able to express enough how much I and (my wife) Michelle and our girls and my family appreciate what they did. Seeing them today is like seeing three buddies. That part is not any different. It’s just like sitting around and shooting the breeze with a bunch of friends.”
The four had known each other long before April 20. Brunner is a staple in the northern Michigan softball community.
For the last 16 years, Brunner’s summer softball circuit has brought hundreds of teams from across Michigan and the Midwest to Traverse City to participate in a tournament that stretches over 5-6 weekend.
This year’s tournament will include 272 teams, with the first tournament taking place June 4-5 and happening each weekend in June and then the second weekend in July after Independence Day.
Brunner has been working on tournament-related tasks from his kitchen table, putting schedules together and doing background work. This summer’s competition will be different, however, as Brunner won’t be onsite as much.
“You don’t play softball in northern Michigan and not know who Jeff Brunner is. You don’t play softball on a travel team in Michigan and not know who Jeff Brunner is,” Hamilton said. “He has changed northern Michigan softball — for the better.”
Hamilton recounted that day for Brunner as they stood near Roelofs’ truck, taking him through it all — from the moment Brunner fell to the moment the ambulance pulled away from the softball field.
“It gets very emotional. I’m sure that’s why we’re all wearing sunglasses,” Hamilton joked. “Jeff is a close, dear friend to all of us. That’s the Jeff we know. He’s done so much for the community.”
Lyon, who served as an EMT for six years before shifting to the Department of Corrections, recalled the moment they lost Brunner’s pulse and the moment Brunner came back to life.
“You’re eyes had gone fixed. You were staring straight up, and they weren’t moving,” Lyon said to Brunner. “But your lip quivered a bit, you started moving, and your eyes came back.”
Unfortunately, Lyon said, the end result of those life-and-death situations don’t often turn out like they did in Brunner’s case. Lyon had performed CPR several times before, and Brunner is only the second that he was able to help save.
“It’s great to be able to see this and see him, especially someone that does what he does ...,” Lyon said as the weight and emotion of the moment caught up with him, “... what he does for these girls.”
Roelofs, who joked that the distance between the softball field and his squad car gets longer and longer every time he tells the story, said he was “ecstatic” to finally see Brunner.
“We’ve talked, we’ve communicated since that day, but this is the first time I’ve seen him, the first time I’ve met his wife,” Roelofs said. “Just to see him walk toward us. The last time we saw him, it wasn’t that like. To see that, man, I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it.”
Road to recovery
To say Brunner keeps himself busy is probably a bit of an understatement.
On top of running his medical billing business, consulting for other medical billing businesses and officiating football, basketball, softball, volleyball and swimming throughout the school year, Brunner also does some work for DTE Energy.
But the heart attack that nearly took his life has changed Brunner’s outlook on life. The time he’s had away from his many responsibilities while he recovers has given him a greater view of the value of the people that surround him.
“Going forward, I’m going to evaluate what’s important and whether I really need to do those things or can I take a step back and smell the roses,” Brunner said.
He wants to continue running his business, but it is likely he is going to cut back on officiating.
“It will depend on how I recover and how I feel 6-12 months from now,” Brunner said. “I do like being around the kids. I really like that and seeing them play and compete and reach their goals. That’s the real fun part, to be a small part of that. You get to go and watch kids have fun playing whatever sport it is they love.”
The one mainstay Brunner will continue is the summer softball tournament that he started 16 years ago.
“I won’t be there from sunup to sundown, but I’ll be around,” he said.
For now, as he continues to heal — physically, emotionally and mentally — he’s feeling one thing more than anything else. That’s gratitude.
Despite coming so close to death and then having to endure open-heart surgery, Brunner said there was never any fear.
“When it’s my time, it’s my time, I guess,” he said. “I’m not afraid of anything that was going to happen or could have happened, but I’m very grateful to still be here. I really am.”
Brunner’s eyes are set straight ahead and his focus is on the present and time he’s been gifted.
“God has a plan for me,” he said. “He’s given me second chance at life thanks to the guys who were there. I intend to make the most of it. I intend to do the most good I can with my second chance.”
